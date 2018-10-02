ISL 2018: Cannot change what happened last season, hope to be competitive this year, says Delhi Dynamos coach

Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau (middle) after the press conference. (Source: Twitter/IndSuperLeague) Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau (middle) after the press conference. (Source: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)

Delhi Dynamos Head coach Josep Gombau is unruffled about the club’s performance in last season, despite finishing eighth. Speaking at a pre-match press conference in New Delhi, the Spaniard spoke at length about his team’s defensive problems last year and said, “This is a new season, new players, new squad. What happened last season we cannot control. Of course, it is good to take notes from last season about things we should do and things we should not. But every year is different, we hope we can be competitive this year. We hope to do our job.”

Gombau stressed that Dynamos’ ability to put up good performances through the fag end of the tournament showed that they had learnt to follow the coach’s style of play. “Last season, the team finished on a high, which shows it picked up the good work done by the previous coach,” he said.

Dynamos highest goal scorer from last season Kalu Uche (13) signed for ATK this season. Gombau agreed his departure is a loss to the club but added that they have enough players to build the attack.

“Kalu did a great job, scored a lot of goals. He left before I came, nothing to say in this case. We have picked up good players – striker Andrija Kaluderovic has scored goals in almost every game in the pre-season. We hope he continues the momentum. We also have players like Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Romeo Fernandes, who can do a good job up front,” he said.

On the return of Marcos Tebar, who was FC Pune City’s standout performer last season, the gaffer said that his ability to adapt quickly makes him a force to be reckoned with. “Marcos (Tebar) and Rene (Mihelic) are players that adapt very quickly. Sometimes, you bring players who are good, but does not adapt to new style of play. In this department, Marcos and Rene have adapted quickly. I am glad to have both of them around me,” he said.

Talking about Dynamos’ fixture against FC Pune on Wednesday, the coach said, “This is a new project and every new project takes a bit of time to build. But this is competitive football and we have to get things right from the first game. I respect tomorrow’s opposition, but we hope to start off well. The first game is always difficult, especially at home. Everyone has high expectations and I hope everything goes according to plan,” he signed off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App