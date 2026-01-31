Indian Super League clubs write to government, request public sector funds to ease financial pressure and demand stay on relegation

Describing the upcoming campaign, starting February 14, as a ‘virtual force majeure’ season with compressed timelines and unequal conditions, they warned that imposing relegation could undermine sporting integrity and deter investors.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiJan 31, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Indian Super LeagueThe clubs emphasised that their communication was intended to assist the Government in presenting a complete and factual position in ongoing proceedings. (ISL)
The 14 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have jointly written to the Sports Ministry, seeking immediate operational relief and medium-term stability measures to safeguard the current season. At the heart of their proposals are interim commercial support through Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and a temporary stay on relegation for three to five seasons, designed to ease financial pressures and provide the league a stabilisation period to rebuild confidence.

The clubs argued that even limited PSU ‘sponsorship, branding, or advertising would provide immediate relief, lend institutional credibility, and create breathing space to restore private investment over time’. Describing the upcoming campaign, starting February 14, as a ‘virtual force majeure’ season with compressed timelines and unequal conditions, they warned that imposing relegation could undermine sporting integrity and deter investors. A temporary freeze, they said, would allow clubs to ‘plan long-term, continue investing in development, and give the revised structure time to achieve economic predictability’.

The letter dated January 30, addressed to the Joint Secretary, follows discussions with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ISL stakeholders, and was submitted at the Ministry’s request to provide an updated position for presentation before the Supreme Court through the Solicitor General. The clubs emphasised that their communication was intended to assist the Government in presenting a complete and factual position in ongoing proceedings.

While acknowledging that the ISL has, over the past decade, become India’s top-tier professional football competition, attracting private investment and international expertise, the clubs highlighted that the current season is being conducted in an environment of ‘structural uncertainty’.

AIFF says truncated ISL gets AFC recognition; ISL, Super Cup champions to get indirect slots

They claimed that central commercial inflows, broadcast-linked revenues, and league-wide sponsorship support remain unpredictable. At the same time, the teams underlined their increasing operational costs for travel, logistics, and match-day compliance. “In this context, the financial stress on club owners has increased significantly, and participation in the current season is being undertaken primarily as a measure to preserve the ecosystem rather than as a commercially viable exercise,” the clubs wrote.

Among immediate operational concerns, the clubs cited access to stadiums and allied infrastructure, most of which are government-owned or controlled. Rising stadium rentals, utilities, pitch maintenance, and match-day operational expenses are creating significant burdens. They also highlighted mandatory civic and security costs, including police deployment, fire and emergency services, and local administrative support. The clubs requested the Ministry’s assistance in securing concessional or subsidised access to stadiums and training facilities for the next three years, as well as coordination with State Governments and local authorities to ensure essential services and timely venue availability.

On governance, the clubs urged a pragmatic relaxation of club licensing norms for the exceptional season. They proposed temporarily deferring developmental or aspirational requirements, such as obligations linked to youth programmes or additional specialised staff, while maintaining core criteria tied to player safety, medical care, competition integrity, and regulatory compliance.

In addition, the clubs sought waivers or substantial concessions on uplink and broadcast-related charges, describing live telecasts as critical for fan engagement and national visibility.

 

In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
