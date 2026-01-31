Indian Super League clubs write to government, request public sector funds to ease financial pressure and demand stay on relegation

The clubs emphasised that their communication was intended to assist the Government in presenting a complete and factual position in ongoing proceedings. (ISL)

The 14 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have jointly written to the Sports Ministry, seeking immediate operational relief and medium-term stability measures to safeguard the current season. At the heart of their proposals are interim commercial support through Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and a temporary stay on relegation for three to five seasons, designed to ease financial pressures and provide the league a stabilisation period to rebuild confidence.

The clubs argued that even limited PSU ‘sponsorship, branding, or advertising would provide immediate relief, lend institutional credibility, and create breathing space to restore private investment over time’. Describing the upcoming campaign, starting February 14, as a ‘virtual force majeure’ season with compressed timelines and unequal conditions, they warned that imposing relegation could undermine sporting integrity and deter investors. A temporary freeze, they said, would allow clubs to ‘plan long-term, continue investing in development, and give the revised structure time to achieve economic predictability’.