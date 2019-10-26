Indian Super League 2019, NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Live Score: NorthEast United aim for first win at home

Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Odisha Live Score: After playing a goalless stalemate against defending champions Bengaluru FC in their opening match, NorthEast United will aim to earn their first win when they take on Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Ghana star Asamoah Gyan, who failed to register his name on the scoresheet, would like to find his shooting touch.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will go into the contest after a 2-1 defeat against Jamshedpur FC and would also hope to earn their first win. While the Odisha camp has so far not been hindered with injuries, their opponent will be without the services of Rupert Nongrum and Federico Gallego due to long-term injuries.