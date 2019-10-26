Indian Super League 2019, NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Live Score: NorthEast United aim for first win at home

Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Odisha Live Score: After playing a goalless stalemate against defending champions Bengaluru FC in their opening match, NorthEast United will aim to earn their first win when they take on Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Ghana star Asamoah Gyan, who failed to register his name on the scoresheet, would like to find his shooting touch.
Meanwhile, Odisha FC will go into the contest after a 2-1 defeat against Jamshedpur FC and would also hope to earn their first win. While the Odisha camp has so far not been hindered with injuries, their opponent will be without the services of Rupert Nongrum and Federico Gallego due to long-term injuries.
Playing XI
Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Martin Guedes, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana
NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (GK), Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Odisha FC. Both the teams will look for their first win when they take on each other tonight. While hosts NorthEast will go into the clash after a goalless stalemate against Bengaluru, Odisha will look to return to winning ways after going down against Jamshedpur in their ISL debut. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!