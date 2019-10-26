Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Odisha: When and where to watch NEU vs ODI?

Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Odisha Live Score Streaming Online: NorthEast United FC host Odisha FC in their first home match of the Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. The Highlanders came away with a valuable point following a goalless draw away to Bengaluru FC in their first match of the season and will be eager to build on the result with a win in front of their passionate home crowd. Odisha FC, on the other hand, began with a loss to Jamshedpur FC and will be keen to get their first points on the board.

When is NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League?

NorthEast United vs Odisha will be played on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

What time is the kickoff between NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League?

The kickoff for NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League is at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United vs Odisha will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Which channel will air NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of NorthEast United vs Odisha will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

How do I live stream NorthEast United vs Odisha in the Indian Super League online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.