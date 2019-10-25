Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, ATK vs Hyderabad: When and where to watch ATK vs HYD?

Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, ATK vs Hyderabad Live Score Streaming Online: ATK will look to regroup and pick their first points of the season when they face Hyderabad FC in the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. For Hyderabad FC, who were formed after Pune FC were disbanded last season for financial irregularities, this will be the first match of the season.

When is ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League?

ATK vs Hyderabad will be played on Friday, October 25, 2019.

What time is the kickoff between ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League?

The kickoff for ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League is at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between ATK and Hyderabad will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Which channel will air ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of ATK vs Hyderabad will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

How do I live stream ATK vs Hyderabad in the Indian Super League online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.