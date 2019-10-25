Indian Super League 2019, ATK vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: Hyderabad FC make ISL debut

Indian Super League 2019, ATK vs Hyderabad Live Score Streaming Online: After going down in 2-1 in their opening encounter against Kerala Blasters, ATK would look to clinch their first win of the season against Hyderabad FC on Friday. Despite losing the previous clash, ATK forward Roy Krishna was impressive and would hold the key going into the clash. Michael Soosairaj, who started as a left-back, is likely to start in a more attacking position, thus providing more support in the attack to Krishna and Javi Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will make their debut and would look to kick-off the ISL campaign on a positive note.