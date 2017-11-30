ISL 2017/18: FC Pune City rally to win 2-1 against Mumbai City FC

The match was sealed in Pune’s favour in the dying moments. (Source: PTI) The match was sealed in Pune’s favour in the dying moments. (Source: PTI)

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro struck twice, including one in the final minute of the game, as FC Pune City staged a remarkable fightback to beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Indian Super league (ISL) here tomorrow.

Balwant Singh struck for Mumbai City FC in the 15th minute.

Mumbai City FC went into the break leading 1-0 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium.

The visitors managed to maintain the lead till the 29-year-old Alfaro found the net in the 74th minute. Much to Mumbai’s disappointment, Alfaro struck again (90+3) to eke out a thrilling win and give his team three points.

Jonatan Lucca played the pass of the match over the defense from the halfway line. Diego Carlos got on the end of it and was one-on-one with the keeper with a teammate for support. He did the smart thing by setting up Alfaro who slotted the ball into an empty net.

The match was sealed in Pune’s favour in the dying moments.

Earlier, the hosts restored parity when Alfaro converted a penalty from the spot after Raju Gaikwad brought Diego Carlos down in the box.

The forward kept his calm and sent the keeper the wrong way to make it level, as the home crowd broke into wild celebrations.

In the first half, FC Pune City seemed to have cracked under pressure, as Balwant went on a solo run from the left before unleashing a power-packed shot into the bottom corner of the net. He displayed superb technique as the veteran cut in from the left and found the angle for the shot.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App