Indian footballers caught between excitement & anxiety ahead of Brazil friendly

Just a day after All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a milestone international friendly against five-time World Cup champions Brazil came the sobering news of Jamshedpur FC, owned by the Tata Group, withdrawing from the Indian Super League. If the AIFF had hoped for some much-needed feel-good factor in the perennially-fraught game in the country, they were quickly hit by a heavy reality check.

There remains little clarity over when the country’s top league will begin, or even how many teams will take part.

The Indian Express has learnt that the clubs’ consortium, which was handed the commercial rights of the nation’s top league a month ago, has earmarked October 10 as the date for the commencement of the ISL. This is a deviation from the announcement post AIFF’s Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) — held on June 20 — wherein it was announced that the league will start on September 4.

The uncertainty leaves India’s internationals caught between excitement and apprehension: the thrill of facing Brazil, and the prospect of doing so without competitive football in their legs.

No league matches before landmark friendly

“As a player, I’m extremely happy. It’s a huge privilege and a massive opportunity to play against the Brazil national team. It’s a dream for every footballer. It is undoubtedly a big occasion,” Rahul Bheke tells The Indian Express.

The excitement is soon replaced by concern.

“But personally, I feel it’s happening at the wrong time. If you look at the current state of Indian football, there is so much uncertainty. We don’t even know when the ISL season will start. Everything has been delayed. Then you have the Jamshedpur situation, and there is still uncertainty around clubs like Inter Kashi and Diamond Harbour. We still don’t know what the ISL will eventually look like, how many teams will participate or exactly which clubs will be playing,” he added.

“So, while there are definitely positives to hosting a team like Brazil, there will also be many concerns because of the circumstances we are in. That’s why I feel the timing isn’t ideal.”

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Fellow right-back Pritam Kotal echoed Bheke’s enthusiasm, but with a caveat.

“The occasion will be huge for us. We will never forget the experience we will get from this Brazil game. It is not every day that a team of Brazil’s stature comes to India, so we are looking forward to it. But at the same time, it is not ideal that we will have to play this fixture without any match practice. Those currently playing in the Durand Cup at least have some competitive minutes under their belt. But most ISL clubs are not in this tournament. My team is not playing either. For us, it will be a challenge to keep ourselves sharp for the Brazil game,” the Chennaiyin FC defender told this newspaper.

Mumbai City FC’s midfielder Brandon Fernandes perhaps sums the mood best.

“Right now, everything in Indian football is a challenge. It would have been better if we had match practice. But since we won’t, all we can do as professional footballers is be disciplined and do the work even when we are away from the pitch to stay fit.”

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Priorities unclear

Former India international Mehrajuddin Wadoo, currently president of the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI) and Mohammedan SC coach, believes the episode reflects poorly on the game in the country.

Also Read | Why Jamshedpur FC’s ISL exit has shaken Indian football

“Our first priority should be to get Indian football back on track, and not the Brazil game. Everyone has to think about how we can make our league stronger and improve the overall standard of the game. Of course, it’s wonderful that Brazil are coming. But improving the state of Indian football has to remain the priority. If our league still hasn’t started by then, our players won’t have regular game time or match fitness. Playing a team like Brazil without competitive matches behind you is extremely difficult,” he says.

The concerns extend beyond the result.

“It would have been much better if our domestic football was in a healthier place before hosting a team like Brazil. People from outside will also notice that there’s no league, there are administrative issues and so much uncertainty. That doesn’t help the reputation of Indian football on the global stage. In fact, it could end up making our image worse.”

Bheke, too, hopes the spectacle against Brazil doesn’t distract from the more pressing task at hand.

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“I hope everything gets back on track and the season returns to the way it used to be. I’m hoping for a competitive campaign with as many matches as possible. That’s important because players need game time. More than anything else, I’m simply hoping for a normal season.”