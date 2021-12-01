Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan says sharing pitch with Formiga was immense

A few days back, Manisha Kalyan registered her name in the record books by scoring India’s first-ever goal against Brazil at the senior level.

Manisha, who hails from Mugowal village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district slotted past Brazil goalkeeper Leticia to score the equalizer for India in the eighth minute of the match. It remained 1-1 for a good half an hour. However, the Indian team eventually lost 1-6 in its first match of the four-nation international tournament in Manaus.

The Indian women’s football team went down 0-3 to Chile in the second match of their Brazilian tour on Saturday.

The Indian Express caught up with the talented winger. The 20-year-old shared her views on the historical goal, sharing the pitch with her idol Formiga, and what the Indian team needs to do to improve its consistency at the world level.

Excerpts:

How did you feel when the ball went into the goal?

