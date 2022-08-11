Indian football team to play against Vietnam, Singapore in September

August 11, 2022 5:47:09 pm
The Indian men’s football team will play two international friendly matches against Singapore and hosts Vietnam in September, the national federation said on Thursday.
The Indian team will face Singapore on September 24 before taking on Vietnam on September 27. Vietnam is hosting the friendly matches in the FIFA window (September 19 to 27) as part of their preparation for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22 and return back home on September 28.
#BlueTigers 🐯 to play International Friendlies against Singapore, Vietnam 🙌
Read 👉 https://t.co/IOI4cTRH3O#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ozyubIMlvy
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 11, 2022
The matches are expected to take place at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) website.
According to VFF, the three teams will be played in a tournament from September 21 to 27 and the team which gets the highest points after a round-robin format will be declared the champion. India is currently placed 104th on the FIFA world rankings, while their two opponents are placed at 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore) respectively. Having qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup two months back, India will be looking to prepare for the showpiece continental tournament next year.
“We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out,” India head coach Igor Stimac said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The coach said efforts are being made to organize a preparatory camp and he is hopeful to have a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Boil eggs without breaking, remove turmeric stain from crockery with these simple tips
Watch: Video showing a small boy helping his siblings encapsulates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan
Thallumaala event cancelled due to huge turnout: I have never seen such a crowd in my life, says Tovino Thomas
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi’s praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani’s rath yatra
Serena Williams loses first match since announcing retirement in emotional affair in Toronto
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Ad tagline of Malayalam movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s on ‘potholed roads’ courts controversy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-orders to open August 16: Here are the offers
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 to stream from this date
India, UK sign MoU for mutual recognition of academic qualifications
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net