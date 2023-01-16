‘Indian Football has huge potential to grow’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey shares video of Kolhapur fans during Santosh Trophy game

Former Indian goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, who was elected as the new president of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) chief, shared a video of stands full of fans in the Santosh Trophy match between West Bengal and Maharastra in Kolhapur.

The football administrator took to Twitter and wrote with the video,” This is Santosh Trophy in Kolhapur, today match between West Bengal 2-1 Maharastra. ‘Indian Football has huge potential to grow’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey shares video of fans watching Santosh Trophy game.”

This is Santosh Trophy in Kolhapur, today match between West Bengal 2-1 Maharastra.@IndianFootball has huge potential and popularity to grow. pic.twitter.com/idsOaJLG2M — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) January 15, 2023

Maharashtra’s dreams of topping Group IV of the Santosh Trophy were dashed as they were defeated 2-1 by West Bengal in their final group fixture. The match played in front of a raucous crowd of 20,000 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Kolhapur, saw Surajit Hansda and Deepak Kumar score first-half goals for Bengal, while Arif Shaikh scored a late consolation goal for Maharashtra.



Chaubey has become the first ex-player to hold the top office of India’s football governing body in its 85 years of existence.