Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Indian Football has huge potential to grow’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey shares video of Kolhapur fans during Santosh Trophy game

The match was played in front of a raucous crowd of 20,000 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Kolhapur

Former Indian goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, who was elected as the new president of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) chief, shared a video of stands full of fans in the Santosh Trophy match between West Bengal and Maharastra in Kolhapur.

The football administrator took to Twitter and wrote with the video,” This is Santosh Trophy in Kolhapur, today match between West Bengal 2-1 Maharastra. ‘Indian Football has huge potential to grow’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey shares video of fans watching Santosh Trophy game.”

Maharashtra’s dreams of topping Group IV of the Santosh Trophy were dashed as they were defeated 2-1 by West Bengal in their final group fixture. The match played in front of a raucous crowd of 20,000 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Kolhapur, saw Surajit Hansda and Deepak Kumar score first-half goals for Bengal, while Arif Shaikh scored a late consolation goal for Maharashtra.

Chaubey has become the first ex-player to hold the top office of India’s football governing body in its 85 years of existence.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:37 IST
