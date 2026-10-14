Why Indian football federation could receive Rs 237 crore from FIFA over 4 years

The Indian football team may have missed the bus for the recent FIFA World Cup but is likely to benefit massively from the unprecedented commercial success of the showpiece event. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) could get $25 million (approximately Rs 237 crore as per simple conversion) over the next four years from the global governing body of football, if FIFA’s proposal is accepted by its member federations.
According to a report by the Associated Press, FIFA is expected to propose to its members that the development fund for the next four-year cycle be raised to $6.35 billion. This will include the $25 million it plans to disburse to each national association such as AIFF. This is more than double the amount FIFA was giving federations each year previously. Originally, each association would receive $10 million for the four-year period.
The report added that leaders of football’s six continental confederations received a letter from Infantino with the plan on September 28. The proposal is expected to be finalised at the FIFA council in December and approved at its congress in March.
“Taken together, your submissions confirm broad agreement on the central objective: FIFA’s financial success must serve football and all FIFA’s 211 member associations,” Infantino said in the letter. “I am confident that together we can reach a sustainable and properly supported outcome for FIFA’s member associations and for football in every part of the world.”
The proposal comes ahead of the FIFA presidential elections that will take place on March 18 next year at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seeking re-election for another term, but has been widely criticized for his controversial World Cup private investment plan — which had to be scrapped within days of being revealed in July. The proposal had led European football leaders to seek a candidate to try to oust Infantino as FIFA president. Infantino has been FIFA president since 2016.
The report added that football’s world governing body was planning to use the financial success of the latest World Cup to enhance investment in the sport’s development across 211 FIFA member associations, confederations and other stakeholders.
FIFA planned to distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves which were boosted with the success of its 48-team World Cup.
(With inputs from Associated Press)