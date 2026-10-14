Why Indian football federation could receive Rs 237 crore from FIFA over 4 years

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The Indian football team may have missed the bus for the recent FIFA World Cup but is likely to benefit massively from the unprecedented commercial success of the showpiece event. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) could get $25 million (approximately Rs 237 crore as per simple conversion) over the next four years from the global governing body of football, if FIFA’s proposal is accepted by its member federations.

According to a report by the Associated Press, FIFA is expected to propose to its members that the development fund for the next four-year cycle be raised to $6.35 billion. This will include the $25 million it plans to disburse to each national association such as AIFF. This is more than double the amount FIFA was giving federations each year previously. Originally, each association would receive $10 million for the four-year period.