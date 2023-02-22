scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Conspiracy and devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football: AIFF President raises doubts over YouTube suspension

"Indian Football had large Viewership at Youtube during Hero Santosh Trophy, it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended," Chaubey further added in his tweet.

Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari. (PTI Photo)
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has raised eyebrows over the suspension of the Indian football governing body’s YouTube account, claiming that it was hacked during the recent streaming of Santosh Trophy and later suspended. Chaubey claims this may be a ‘conspiracy’.

“There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?” he tweeted on Wednesday. 

The 76th Santosh Trophy has been streaming live on YouTube and the FanCode app.

Earlier on Wednesday, fans on the social media had enquired the status of the Indian football YouTube channel, if it had been compromised and deleted.

Chaubey had been appointed the AIFF chief, besting former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia last summer after FIFA had banned the Indian football governing body owing to third party interference.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 20:34 IST
More Sports

