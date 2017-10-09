Indian envoy congratulates Egypt for win over Congo

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with a penalty REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with a penalty REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya has congratulated the country for beating Congo 2-1 and becoming a 2018 World Cup qualifier after 28 years of absence. The Ambassador tweeted — “Congratulations #Egypt for qualifying #Russia2018WorldCup Bravo @IndianDiplomacy”. People all over Egypt celebrated on streets by raising the Egyptian flag and chanting songs.

Talented young footballer and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored the two Egyptian goals which sends Egypt to Russia. The second goal came in the last minute. The match was played in Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria as Egypt raised security measures to secure the stadium and audience.

Egypt needed the win over Congo to boost its chances of reaching the global tournament in Russia next year. The Pharaohs lead Group E of the African qualifying campaign for Russia 2018 with 12 points after their win on Congo securing a World Cup berth for the first time since 1990.

