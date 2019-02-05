Indian Arrows stun Minerva to notch-up fifth win in I-League

Indian Arrows stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab FC 2-1 to notch-up their fifth win of the 12th I-League season and leapfrog to the seventh position on the points table in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Goals from Rohit Danu in the first half and Rahim Ali in the second ensured that Moinuddin’s 68th-minute strike for the Champions went in vain.

Rahim Ali was declared Hero of the Match, for scoring the second insurance goal for his team at Kalinga Stadium.

Irish coach Paul Munster’s visiting side dominated possession in the first half but the Arrows had the better scoring opportunities.

One such opportunity was created by captain Amarjeet Kiyam in the 38th minute, when a long-range strike from him, thundered the crossbar and came back.

Under-16 youngster Rohit Danu was at hand to head home the rebound. This was the talented Danu’s third goal of the league campaign.

The Arrows got off to a swift start in the second half, when Rahim Ali slotted the ball past keeper Arshdeep in the Minerva goal off a wonderful team move that was initiated by Rohit Danu.

A stunned Minerva then finally began to show some urgency and dominated both possession and play from here on end.

For all their troubles, substitute Moinuddin, in the 68th minute, scored a stunner of a goal, drilling in a powerful left-footer from the edge of the Arrows box, beating a hapless Prabhsukan Gill in goal.

There were some frayed tempers as Minerva pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Arrows were not to be denied.

Minerva boss Paul Munster was sent off after he kicked a ball down the touchline in frustration.