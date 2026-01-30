‘It’s about more than results’: New India women’s football coach Amelia Valverde on Asian Cup goals

The 39-year-old Costa Rican, appointed as India’s women’s head coach earlier this month, has seen firsthand what qualifying for two World Cups did for the sport in her own country. (AIFF)

The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup offers a pathway to the Women’s World Cup, but Amelia Valverde knows that for India, success won’t be quantified just by the scoreline.

The 39-year-old Costa Rican, appointed as India’s women’s head coach earlier this month, has seen firsthand what qualifying for two World Cups did for the sport in her own country.

Costa Rica played its first women’s international match on April 16, 1991, when Valverde was just four years old. About 23 years later, she coached Costa Rica to its first-ever Women’s World Cup appearance, and in 2023, led them to the tournament again.

“If the girls go and do well in the Women’s Asian Cup, everything will be different for women’s football in India,” Valverde told The Indian Express from Turkey, where the team is training ahead of the tournament. The Women’s Asian Cup will be held in Australia from March 1. India are scheduled to travel to Perth on February 10 for additional friendly matches before playing their opening match against Vietnam on March 4