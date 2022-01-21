We need few tweaks in our attack to win against Chinese Taipei: India coach Dennerby

Disappointed that India missed chances galore in the goal-less draw against Iran in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, head coach Thomas Dennerby says his side will need to make “a few tweaks” to its attack as it aims for full points against Chinese Taipei in its next group match on Sunday.

“I think we have a solid defence, and defended well whenever they tried to counter-attack. A few tweaks to our attack, and we will be ready for our next opponents,? the 62-year-old Swede said.

India completely dominated the Iranians in the second half with impressive passing and build-up play but they failed to find the opposition net even once.

“I am disappointed with the result. We had enough chances to score but it is what it is. It is all down to technical skills, so you are not giving goals, you have to score goals, otherwise you are not good enough,” said Dennerby, who had earlier coached the national teams of Sweden and Nigeria.

Indian women football team earns praise from Bhutia

The Indian women’s football team could not force a win against Iran in its Asian Cup opener but the performance has drawn praise from the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia, who watched the proceedings from the venue on Thursday, said the Indian team was unfortunate not to end on the winning side. “I am extremely impressed by the manner the girls played. They were unfortunate not to get three points. The Iranian goalkeeper also came up with some amazing saves which further denies us,” Bhutia said.

“Women’s football has come a long way,” said the former captain, who is the only second Indian to have played more than 100 matches for the country along with current skipper Sunil Chhetri.