India withdraw from ASEAN Cup to prioritise Brazil; plan friendlies vs WC teams

India have withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup and will prioritise their high-profile friendly against Brazil, avoiding a scheduling clash that had made their participation in both competitions untenable. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has already conveyed the decision to FIFA, and is now exploring alternative fixtures to compensate for the loss of matches.

India were invited to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup in June. Indonesia were named hosts, with India drawn alongside the hosts, Singapore and Malaysia. On 30 July, however, AIFF announced a friendly against Brazil, which will be played in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 3 October.

The AIFF had initially insisted that India would compete in both competitions, but it eventually became an unfeasible proposition.

“Yes, we have withdrawn our participation from the FIFA ASEAN Cup. Unfortunately, it was not possible for us to play in that competition because of the scheduling conflict with our friendly against Brazil. The final of the ASEAN Cup is on 4 October, while the Brazil friendly is on 3 October, so we had to pull out of the tournament,” AIFF general secretary M Satyanarayan told The Indian Express.

The federation had explored the possibility of sending separate squads to the two competitions, but that option was ultimately ruled out on technical grounds. Shaji Prabhakaran, Satyanarayan’s predecessor as AIFF general secretary, told this newspaper that FIFA’s participation agreement requires teams competing in its tournaments to field their full-strength squads.

Satyanarayan confirmed: “Had we reached the final of the ASEAN Cup, our only option would have been to forfeit, which would have invited even bigger problems on us. Sending two different teams was not an option either, because FIFA does not allow that.”

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Elaborating on the rationale behind prioritising the Brazil fixture, he added: “The Brazil game is a big opportunity for us. We can play against the likes of Singapore at any given time. We keep facing these teams from ASEAN frequently. But we don’t know when we will get the chance to play against Brazil again. The fifth-ranked country coming to play against the team ranked 138th is a big thing for all of us. The fans are really excited as well. We did not want to lose this opportunity.”

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The AIFF has written to FIFA explaining the reasons for its withdrawal and is hopeful of avoiding a sanction from the world governing body.

Meanwhile, it is understood that AIFF is planning to organise at least two friendlies to make up for the sporting impact of the ASEAN Cup withdrawal. For the same, teams who have featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been approached, although no fixture has been finalised yet.