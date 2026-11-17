India won their 10th SAFF Championship on Tuesday after a 2-1 win over archrivals Pakistan in a thrilling final. After going into halftime at 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Alamgir Ghazi in the 45th minute, Pakistan went down to 10 men in the second half after Junaid Shah was sent off in the 60th minute.

India promptly took advantage of having an extra man as Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who had scored a brace against Pakistan in the group stage match, slammed in the opening goal of the final in the 61st minute. With the match heading towards extra time, Sandip Mandi rose to the occasion and guided his header past the Pakistan keeper in the 88th minute to make it 2-1.