India won their 10th SAFF Championship on Tuesday after a 2-1 win over archrivals Pakistan in a thrilling final. After going into halftime at 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Alamgir Ghazi in the 45th minute, Pakistan went down to 10 men in the second half after Junaid Shah was sent off in the 60th minute.
India promptly took advantage of having an extra man as Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who had scored a brace against Pakistan in the group stage match, slammed in the opening goal of the final in the 61st minute. With the match heading towards extra time, Sandip Mandi rose to the occasion and guided his header past the Pakistan keeper in the 88th minute to make it 2-1.
Pakistan broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Ghazi curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner, leaving the Indian goalkeeper with no chance. Junaid Shah whipped in a cross from the left, which took a slight deflection off an Indian player before falling to Ghazi in the middle of the box. The forward made no mistake, finding the far corner with a delightful finish.
The goal came after India had a flurry of chances inside the box around the 35th minute but failed to capitalise. Pakistan had dominated the opening half-hour, registering nine shots, two of them on target, while India managed just two attempts, neither on target.
India drew level in the 60th minute, three minutes after Pakistan were reduced to 10 men. Junaid Shah was shown a straight red card for a rash tackle on Brison Fernandes. India made their numerical advantage count as Bhat found the net. Lhungdim Khaiminthang delivered a free-kick into the box, Macarton Nickson got a slight touch before Bhat side-footed the ball home.
Pakistan’s head coach responded with a flurry of substitutions following the equaliser and Junaid’s dismissal, taking off Ghazi and Abdullah Iqbal in the 64th minute. However, India had the final say, with Nandi scoring in the 88th minute to seal the title.
(With agency inputs)