From 1999 to 199: Ticket prices slashed by 90% for India vs Uruguay friendly in Kolkata

Ticket prices for select stands at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium have been slashed for the football friendly between India and two-time World Cup winner Uruguay, the Indian football official account announced on Sunday.
Tickets for Block C2 right and C2 left will now be available for INR 199, a discount of about 90 per cent from the INR 1,999 these blocks were priced at until Sunday morning.
The move comes amid questions over ticket prices for India’s high-profile friendly against Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium, where attendance was just over 51,000, well below the stadium’s capacity of 68,000, despite Brazil fielding a strong side featuring Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos. India had earlier played Panama in Bengaluru as part of their preparatory matches ahead of their clash with Brazil and Uruguay.
Ticket price update for 🇮🇳🆚🇺🇾
Get tickets on https://t.co/EWNP1YWpEK 🎟️
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— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 4, 2026
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced free tickets for the India-Uruguay international on October 6 for people who missed Lionel Messi’s chaotic visit to Kolkata last year.
“I want to convey this through the media to the people who missed out on the Messi event, some 22,000 of them. We (the West Bengal Government) will announce a WhatsApp number through which they can collect their free tickets for the Uruguay match on October 6,” Adhikari told local reporters in Kolkata.
Dr Indranil Khan, sports minister of West Bengal, also announced the same on X. “As committed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada, as a goodwill gesture, complimentary passes will be provided for the upcoming India vs Uruguay match scheduled to be held on 6th October 2026 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan to all football lovers who had purchased tickets for Lionel Messi G.O.A.T tour of Kolkata on 13th December last year,” he wrote.
“The physical passes for the match may be collected from the following places on 5th October from 11 AM till 5 PM, upon production of a valid Govt photo identity proof (Voter Card/Aadhaar card/Driving License/Passport) and the previous event paid ticket.”
The India-Uruguay friendly is scheduled to be played on October 6 at the VYBK Stadium.