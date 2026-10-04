From 1999 to 199: Ticket prices slashed by 90% for India vs Uruguay friendly in Kolkata

Ticket prices for select stands at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium have been slashed for the football friendly between India and two-time World Cup winner Uruguay, the Indian football official account announced on Sunday.

Tickets for Block C2 right and C2 left will now be available for INR 199, a discount of about 90 per cent from the INR 1,999 these blocks were priced at until Sunday morning.

The move comes amid questions over ticket prices for India’s high-profile friendly against Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium, where attendance was just over 51,000, well below the stadium’s capacity of 68,000, despite Brazil fielding a strong side featuring Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos. India had earlier played Panama in Bengaluru as part of their preparatory matches ahead of their clash with Brazil and Uruguay.