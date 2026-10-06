India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs URU Football Match, TV Channel, Match Time

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: India face Uruguay in the third and final high-profile that they play in the current international window. The match comes after they drew Panama 1-1 in Bengaluru and then lost to Brazil 4-0 in Kolkata. The Brazil match in particular was supposed to be the marquee fixture of in this international window. However, Uruguay themselves are two-time World Cup winners and boast regulars in the big European leagues in their ranks.
It is hence expected to be another match in which India will be fighting to avoid an embarassing scoreline. Uruguay’s dugout will feature a familiar face. Head coach Diego Forlan, one of Uruguay’s greatest players of all time, spent a season in 2016 playing Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Forlan played in the semifinal in Kolkata itself against the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata and even got a red card in that match. However, that game took place at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium whereas India’s game against Uruguay will be at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.
India vs Uruguay Live Streaming Details:
India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly match will start at 7.30pm IST
India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly match will be hosted at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium, commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium.
India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network
India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly match can be streamed live on Sony LIV
India: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Uruguay: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo, Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez.