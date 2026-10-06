India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs URU Football Match, TV Channel, Match Time

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: India face Uruguay in the third and final high-profile that they play in the current international window. The match comes after they drew Panama 1-1 in Bengaluru and then lost to Brazil 4-0 in Kolkata. The Brazil match in particular was supposed to be the marquee fixture of in this international window. However, Uruguay themselves are two-time World Cup winners and boast regulars in the big European leagues in their ranks.

It is hence expected to be another match in which India will be fighting to avoid an embarassing scoreline. Uruguay’s dugout will feature a familiar face. Head coach Diego Forlan, one of Uruguay’s greatest players of all time, spent a season in 2016 playing Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Forlan played in the semifinal in Kolkata itself against the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata and even got a red card in that match. However, that game took place at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium whereas India’s game against Uruguay will be at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.