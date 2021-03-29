India vs UAE Football Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs UAE?

India vs UAE Football Live Score Streaming Online: India will take on UAE in their second international friendly fixture since November 2019 in Dubai on Monday.

After making an appearance on the international stage post 492 days, India held Oman 1-1 in their previous fixture. Manvir Singh’s second-half header from a Bipin Singh cross proved to be the equaliser last Thursday. Now, a tougher contest lies ahead of Igor Stimac and his men as UAE stand 30 places ahead of India in the FIFA rankings. Although UAE hold a strong head-to-head record against India with nine victories and two losses, they could be in for a competitive affair.

When is the international friendly between India and UAE?

The international friendly between India and UAE is on March 29, Monday.

What is the venue for the international friendly between India and UAE?

The international friendly between India and UAE will be played at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the international friendly between India and UAE start?

The international friendly between India and UAE will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the international friendly between India and UAE?

The international friendly between India and UAE will be telecast on the EurosportTV. The match will also be live-streamed on JioTV.

INDIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco