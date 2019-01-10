India vs UAE Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: India face stiff UAE challenge

India vs UAE Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: India face stiff UAE challengehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/india-vs-uae-football-afc-asian-cup-2019-live-score-streaming-5532260/
India vs UAE Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India’s 4-1 victory over Thailand in the opening match of the Asian Cup 2019 was phenomenal, but now Stephen Constantine’s boys have an even bigger task at hand. Their next opponents are hosts UAE who are nearly 20 places above India on the FIFA rankings.
India have three valuable points, a place on top of the group and a goal average of plus three. UAE are the highest ranked team but they put up an ordinary performance in a 1-1 draw against Bahrain in the tournament opener.
TEAMS!
India have gone with exactly the same XI that tore Thailand to shreds on Sunday.
It didn't matter who you were or which side you are supporting in this Asian Cup, you would have been left with a hanging jaw and bulging eyes while watching the second half of India's match against Thailand. The Blue Tigets were as awful as they were expected in the first half of that match with Thailand looking like they were playing in the second gear and still dominating the game. Then came the second half and with that, in the words of an American commentator describing a John Arne Riise free-kick, India released the Kraken. Sunil Chhetri's second goal of the night gave India the lead and a seemingly endless supply of awesomeness. If that was the first half of the match instead of the second, India would have ended the match with at least 10 goals to their name. They now face UAE, who are a far more difficult opponent than Thailand but they were not in the greatest of shapes in their own opening match against Bahrain. If India manage a draw from this, they will be in a very strong position to got through to the next round.
India squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
DEF: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das
Goalkeepers: Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda)
Defenders: Mohamed Ahmed (Al Ain), Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Fares Juma (Al Jazira), Khalifa Mubarak (Al Nasr), Al Hassan Saleh (Al-Sharjah), Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)
Midfielders: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Mohamed Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Khamis Esmail (Al Wasl), Saif Rashid (Sharjah)
Forwards: Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Mohammad Khalvan (Al-Fujairah)
