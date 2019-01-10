India vs UAE Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: India face stiff UAE challenge

Hello and welcome!

It didn't matter who you were or which side you are supporting in this Asian Cup, you would have been left with a hanging jaw and bulging eyes while watching the second half of India's match against Thailand. The Blue Tigets were as awful as they were expected in the first half of that match with Thailand looking like they were playing in the second gear and still dominating the game. Then came the second half and with that, in the words of an American commentator describing a John Arne Riise free-kick, India released the Kraken. Sunil Chhetri's second goal of the night gave India the lead and a seemingly endless supply of awesomeness. If that was the first half of the match instead of the second, India would have ended the match with at least 10 goals to their name. They now face UAE, who are a far more difficult opponent than Thailand but they were not in the greatest of shapes in their own opening match against Bahrain. If India manage a draw from this, they will be in a very strong position to got through to the next round.