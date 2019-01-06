Toggle Menu
India vs Thailand Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: India face Thailand in their opening fixture

India vs Thailand Football Match Live Score Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India face Thailand in their opening fixture of Asian Cup.

India vs Thailand Football Live Score: Sunil Chhetri is the only player in this squad to have played in the Asian Cup earlier.

India vs Thailand Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India take on Thailand in their opening fixture of the AFC Asian Cup football campaign in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Blue Tigers will look to begin their run with an impressive result so that it has a real chance to make it to the knock-out rounds, which will be a first after their runners-up finish in 1964.

This is India’s fourth Asian Cup appearance, having last appeared in the 2011 edition of the tournament. The last time these two sides met, India went down 1-2 in 2010. But who will win tonight? Catch live score and action of India vs Thailand.

Live Blog

AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand Football: Catch Live Score and Updates

Sunil Chhetri speaks

The captain shares his thoughts before the match:

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the highly anticipated opening fixture of India where the Blue Tigers face Thailand. The last time these two sides met, India went down 1-2 in 2010. But who will win tonight? Stay tuned for live updates of India vs Thailand.

Predicted XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhasish Bose, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Halicharan Narzary, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Chatchai Budprom, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Tristan Do, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin, Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda

