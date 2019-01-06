India vs Thailand Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: India face Thailand in their opening fixture

India vs Thailand Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India take on Thailand in their opening fixture of the AFC Asian Cup football campaign in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Blue Tigers will look to begin their run with an impressive result so that it has a real chance to make it to the knock-out rounds, which will be a first after their runners-up finish in 1964.

This is India’s fourth Asian Cup appearance, having last appeared in the 2011 edition of the tournament. The last time these two sides met, India went down 1-2 in 2010. But who will win tonight? Catch live score and action of India vs Thailand.