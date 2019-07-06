Toggle Menu
India to take on Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/india-vs-tajikistan-intercontinental-cup-5818534/

India to take on Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup

Defending champions India take on Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.

Igor Stimac with the Indian players at a training camp (Source: twitter/@IndianFootball)

Buoyed by the promising start under newly appointed coach Igor Stimac, India will begin the defence of their Intercontinental Cup when they take on Tajikistan here Sunday.

The four-nation tournament also includes Syria and North Korea. All teams will be playing each other once, with the top two teams making it to the final, slated for July 17.

The Indian side will be heading into the tournament on the back of a promising show in the King’s Cup in Thailand, where they finished third.

The tournament will be Stimac’s second assignment since taking over as the head coach of the Blue Tigers. Under his charge, India played out their first-ever away win over Thailand in the King’s Cup.

Advertising

This is the first time Gujarat will be hosting a senior men’s international competition.

“Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It’s a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere,” defender Sandesh Jhingan said.

Anirudh Thapa, who played at the EKA Arena for Chennaiyin AFC in the AFC Cup, added the “pan India effect” will help popularise football more.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“The national team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to generate interest among the local fans,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 African Cup of Nations: Benin pinching themselves after dream victory over Morocco
2 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan says tea-sipping celebration was nod to Sophie Turner
3 Brazil primed for home Copa America triumph, wary of upset threat