India vs Tajikistan Football Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs TJK FIFA Friendlies Match Live Telecast, Score and Online Stream?

India (IND) vs Tajikistan (TJK) Football FIFA Friendlies Match Live Streaming Online: The Indian men’s football team is set to face Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies in Hisor on Friday, June 5. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium, with the second game scheduled for June 9. India had played in the city and faced the hosts last year as well as part of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, which was head coach Khalid Jamil’s first assignment since taking charge.
India come into the two matches after a rather listless performance in the 2026 Unity Cup, in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 Zimbabwe. In what will be a major blow for India, star forward Ryan Williams will not play in both matches, having picked up an injury during the match against Jamaica in the Unity Cup. He has been replaced by NorthEast United forward Parthib Gogoi. Meanwhile, no Mohun Bagan SG player features in the squad. The Kolkata club had effectively refused to release players for the Unity Cup, stating that the matches are being played outside the official FIFA international window.
When will the IND vs TJK football match take place?
The IND vs TJK football match will be played on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The match will kick off at 8.30pm IST
Which stadium will host the IND vs TJK football match?
The IND vs TJK football match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, a city 15km west of Tajikistan’s national capital Dushanbe
How to watch the Live Telecast of the IND vs TJK football match on television?
The IND vs TJK football match will not be telecast in India.
Which platform will live stream IND vs TJK football match?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the IND vs TJK football match on Fancode app and website.
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong
Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh