India vs Tajikistan Football Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs TJK FIFA Friendlies Match Live Telecast, Score and Online Stream?

India (IND) vs Tajikistan (TJK) Football FIFA Friendlies Match Live Streaming Online: The Indian men’s football team is set to face Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies in Hisor on Friday, June 5. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium, with the second game scheduled for June 9. India had played in the city and faced the hosts last year as well as part of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, which was head coach Khalid Jamil’s first assignment since taking charge.

India come into the two matches after a rather listless performance in the 2026 Unity Cup, in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 Zimbabwe. In what will be a major blow for India, star forward Ryan Williams will not play in both matches, having picked up an injury during the match against Jamaica in the Unity Cup. He has been replaced by NorthEast United forward Parthib Gogoi. Meanwhile, no Mohun Bagan SG player features in the squad. The Kolkata club had effectively refused to release players for the Unity Cup, stating that the matches are being played outside the official FIFA international window.