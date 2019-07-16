India vs Syria Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Eight changes in India starting XI

India vs Syria Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Out of reckoning for a berth in the final after two embarrassing defeats, India would look to end the tournament with some pride when they face Syria in the last league match of Intercontinental Cup.

After North Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Monday, the match between India and Syria on Tuesday has been rendered inconsequential as far as the home side is concerned. For Syria, however, it will be a must-win game, and a victory over India will take the West Asian country to the summit clash against Tajikistan to be played on July 19.