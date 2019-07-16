India vs Syria Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Eight changes in India starting XI

India vs Syria Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Out of reckoning for a berth in the final after two embarrassing defeats, India would look to end the tournament with some pride when they face Syria in the last league match of Intercontinental Cup.
After North Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Monday, the match between India and Syria on Tuesday has been rendered inconsequential as far as the home side is concerned. For Syria, however, it will be a must-win game, and a victory over India will take the West Asian country to the summit clash against Tajikistan to be played on July 19.
Sahal gets a start
Sahal Abdul Samad has been given a place in the starting XI today. He has been showing sparks of genius in the few opportunities he has got. Let us see what he can produce today. This was a moment of magic he produced in the last match:
How India line up today
Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the starting XI that he fielded against North Korea. Chhetri, Amarjit and Pritam Kotal the three who retain their places.
India's Intercontinental Cup campaign
India began the tournament on a promising note, scoring twice in the first session against Tajikistan through captain Sunil Chhetri but let in four goals in the second half to lose the opening match 2-4. They then suffered a horrendous first half against North Korea, conceding three goals in a hapless half. They staged a roaring comeback in the second half but it was too little too late.