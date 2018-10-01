India vs South Korea Live Football Score, AFC U16 Championship: India look to clinch World Cup berth

The Indian team is bracing up for one of its toughest challenges as it takes on heavyweights South Korea here Monday for a berth in the semifinals of the AFC U-16 Championship and a ticket to the next U-17 World Cup. The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship and now Korea, one of the strongest teams in the competition, stands in between. Korea Republic are already being touted as probable champions having scored 12 goals from their three group league matches without conceding any. India have also not conceded a single goal as yet.