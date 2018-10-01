India vs South Korea Live Football Score, AFC U16 Championship: India look to clinch World Cup berth

India vs South Korea Live Football Score, AFC U16 Championship: India will face a massive challenge against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the AFC U16 Championship in Malaysia. With the draw against Indonesia, India equalled their best-ever showing at the age group tournament but a win more now will assure a place in the U17 World Cup next year – first qualification for the country on merit. Sixteen years ago, India U-16 team lost to Korea 1-3 at the same stage. Korea have scored 12 goals from their three group league matches without conceding any. India will be without the suspended defender Bikash Yumnam.
Live Blog
AFC U16 Championship, India vs South Korea Live Score and Updates:
The Indian team is bracing up for one of its toughest challenges as it takes on heavyweights South Korea here Monday for a berth in the semifinals of the AFC U-16 Championship and a ticket to the next U-17 World Cup. The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship and now Korea, one of the strongest teams in the competition, stands in between. Korea Republic are already being touted as probable champions having scored 12 goals from their three group league matches without conceding any. India have also not conceded a single goal as yet.
India players going through the final warm up and putting in last touches before game kicks off at 6.15 PM IST
India's Starting XI against South Korea
India XI: Niraj Kumar, Thoiba, Shabas Ahammed, Gurkirat Singh, Harpreet Singh, Ravi Rana, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Vikram Pratap (c), Bekey Oram, Ridge Demello
India bench: Lalbaikhluja Jongte, Santosh Singh, Bhuvnesh Shendre, Samir Kerketta, Lalrokima, Manish Chaudhary, L Sailo, C Eric, Harpreet, Shanon Aleixinho, Reuben
India haven't been that clinical in front of the goal but that same cannot be said of Korea who have scored 12 in the three games. But what puts both teams together is the flawless defensive record. Neither have conceded a goal but that could very well change today. [Preview]
Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh and Anas Edathodika wish the team luck for the key clash.
Never has an Indian team been within one game of qualifying for a FIFA World Cup. Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of this extremely important game in Kuala Lumpur featuring the India U16 team against South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship. All four teams that progress to the semi-finals book a place in the U17 World Cup next year in Peru. Australia have already done so. Will India join them? The stakes could not be higher!