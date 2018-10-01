India vs South Korea, AFC U-16 Championship: When is India vs South Korea U16? Which channel will telecast India vs Korea U16?

India vs South Korea, AFC U16 Championship quarterfinals: India take on South Korea . (Source: Indian Football Team/ Facebook) India vs South Korea, AFC U16 Championship quarterfinals: India take on South Korea . (Source: Indian Football Team/ Facebook)

After progressing to the quarterfinals of AFC U-16 Championship, the young guns of India would like to continue their spirited run in the competition. India on Monday will take on favourites South Korea and a win at this junction will give the team a ticket to next year’s U-17 World Cup in Peru. To further highlight the level of achievement, it would be India’s first World Cup qualification on merit having played U17 World Cup last year as a host. India had earlier lost 3-1 to Korea. Things won’t be easy with Korea having already scored 12 times and are yet to conceed. The Indian defence has also been equally miserly to not allow a goal in their back of the net.

India vs South Korea Live Football Score, AFC U16 Championship

When is AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be played on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Where is AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What time does India vs South Korea in the AFC U-16 Championship start?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship kicks off at 6:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD. This is the first match in the tournament, which is being broadcast on TV.

Where can India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship be live streamed online?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be available as an online stream on Hotstar. Users can also track the game on IndianExpress.com through the live blog.

