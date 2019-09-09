India survived waves of attacks from the reigning Asian champions Qatar to hold them to a goal-less draw and steal an unexpected point from their away match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. In a stunning defensive display led by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Blue Tigers kept the scoreline at 0-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Here are the best reactions from the world of Twitter.

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 10, 2019

Asian Champions , Qatar failed to score against 👉

Brazil 🇧🇷

Argentina 🇦🇷

Colombia 🇨🇴

&

INDIA 🇮🇳#QATIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/kes8xt53eh — Suparno Roy Kumar (@Iamsroykumar) September 10, 2019

Talk about standing your ground and fighting 🔥 Away to the home of the Asian champions, and refused to be beaten or bullied. India, can we have more of this, please? Also, paaji was operating on another plane @GurpreetGK #QATIND — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) September 10, 2019

Absolutely bloody Brilliant @IndianFootball and as for @GurpreetGK …….Heroic!! And in front of Xavi no less #QATIND pic.twitter.com/IH31hp1sge — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) September 10, 2019

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez, on the other hand, made two changes to the line-up that started against Afghanistan whom they had beaten 6-0. Akram Afif and Karim Boudiaf were forced out due to injuries and they were replaced by Bassam Hisham and Abdul Aziz Hatem.