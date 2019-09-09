Toggle Menu
India vs Qatar: ‘Not a big result for table, but in terms of a fight as big as it can get’

India survived waves of attacks from Qatar to hold the reigning Asian champions to a goal-less draw to steal an unexpected point from their away match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

India held Qatar to a goalless draw after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu notched up 11 saves. (Twitter)

India survived waves of attacks from the reigning Asian champions Qatar to hold them to a goal-less draw and steal an unexpected point from their away match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. In a stunning defensive display led by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Blue Tigers kept the scoreline at 0-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Here are the best reactions from the world of Twitter.

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez, on the other hand, made two changes to the line-up that started against Afghanistan whom they had beaten 6-0. Akram Afif and Karim Boudiaf were forced out due to injuries and they were replaced by Bassam Hisham and Abdul Aziz Hatem.

