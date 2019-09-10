India vs Qatar Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs QAT?

India vs Qatar Football Live Score, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: After enduring a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Oman in their World Qualifiers campaign opener, India will lock horns with Asian Champions Qatar on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. However, it will be an uphill task for the Blue Tigers to stop the hosts and to make the matter worse, striker Sunil Chhetri is unlikely to be a part of the starting XI. The talismanic footballer missed out on the practice sessions due to fever and a final call will be taken by the team management on matchday.

Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday’s Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favorites. They will look to claim their second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening match on September 5 in Doha.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will broadcast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.