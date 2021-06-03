India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs QAT

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Their preparation was far from ideal but India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, in Doha on Thursday

India had held mighty Qatar 0-0 in September 2019 here, a result considered as one of the best for the side in recent times.

But India are playing their home match here as the Qatari capital was chosen as the centralised venue for all the remaining Group E matches after the qualifiers were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s performance, however, has gone south since then while Qatar, the group toppers, have come into Thursday’s match on a high.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will be played at the Al Sadd Stadium.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Qatar will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.