India vs Qatar Live Score, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri not starting

India vs Qatar Live Score, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers 2019 Live Score Streaming: India will take on the Asian champions Qatar in their second qualifying match for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. Having lost to Oman 2-1 in Guwahati, after conceding two late goals, India manager Igor Stimac would look to look into builidng defensive solidity. With Sunil Chhetri rumoured to be out of the match against Felix Sanchez’s Qatar, who have mauled Afghanistan 6-0 in their Group E match, India should be wary of AFC Asian Cup Golden Boot winner, Almoez Ali and winger Akram Afif.

Hoping for a win against the continent’s best, which has troubled teams like Colombia in Copa America, can prove to be futile, but if Chhetri-led India come back home with a point, it would be considered a success.