India vs Qatar Live Score, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri not starting

India vs Qatar Live Score, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers 2019 Live Score Streaming: India will take on the Asian champions Qatar in their second qualifying match for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. Having lost to Oman 2-1 in Guwahati, after conceding two late goals, India manager Igor Stimac would look to look into builidng defensive solidity. With Sunil Chhetri rumoured to be out of the match against Felix Sanchez’s Qatar, who have mauled Afghanistan 6-0 in their Group E match, India should be wary of AFC Asian Cup Golden Boot winner, Almoez Ali and winger Akram Afif.
Hoping for a win against the continent’s best, which has troubled teams like Colombia in Copa America, can prove to be futile, but if Chhetri-led India come back home with a point, it would be considered a success.
Felix Sanchez's Qatar has mauled Afghanistan 6-0 in their first Group E match. AFC Asian Cup Golden Boot winner, Almoez Ali's hattrick helped the Hassan Al-Haydos-led side grab their first win for their 2023 Asian Cup qualification. Apart from Ali and Al-Haydos, the player to watch out for Qatar is Akram Afif, the 22-year-old winger on loan at Al Sadd from Villarreal, who has scored an impressive 30 goals in his last 31 matches.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of India vs Qatar. India are coming off a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman, while Qatar have just defeated Afghanistan 6-0 in their Group E qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Do stay tuned for updates!