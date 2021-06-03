India vs Qatar Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Starting XI

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar Football Live Score Streaming: India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers on Thursday. India had held mighty Qatar 0-0 in September 2019 here, a result considered as one of the best for the side in recent times.
But India are playing their home match in Doha as the Qatari capital was chosen as the centralised venue for all the remaining Group E matches after the qualifiers were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India’s performance, however, has gone south since then while Qatar, the group toppers, have come into Thursday match on a high. They beat Luxembourg (1-0) and Azerbaijan (2-1) and played out a 1-1 draw against Ireland in the international friendly matches in March. India are coming into this match after a demoralising 0-6 drubbing against the UAE in an international friendly in March.
Qatar Starting XI: Saad Al Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdel Aziz Hatim, Yusuf Abdurisag, Hasan Al Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Musaab Khidir Mohamed, Bassam Hisham Alrawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari
India Playing XI: Gurpreet, Bheke, Pritam, Sandesh, Subhashish, Ashique, Glan, Suresh, Sunil, Bipin, Manvir
Stimac will have the chance to field a full strength Indian team after a long time with all the core players available for selection and without injury concern. That 2019 match against Qatar did not have talisman Sunil Chhteri due to a viral fever and his return will surely boost the confidence of the young Indian side. Chhetri also missed the two international friendlies in March, including the one against UAE, as he was recovering from COVID-19 infection. But there will be gulf is class between the two sides. Qatar are ranked 58th in the FIFA chart against India's 105th.
In that drawn game in 2019 also, Qatar dominated throughout with waves of attacks on the Indian citadel. It was to the credit of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan-led defence that stood tall to deny the Qataris a win. Currently fourth in Group E with three points from five matches, India are already out of reckoning for a World Cup berth but still in contention for the 2023 Asian Cup. Qatar have won five out of their six matches in these qualifiers.