India vs Qatar Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Starting XI

India vs Qatar Football Live Score: India take on Qatar in the qualifiers on Thursday

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar Football Live Score Streaming: India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers on Thursday. India had held mighty Qatar 0-0 in September 2019 here, a result considered as one of the best for the side in recent times.

But India are playing their home match in Doha as the Qatari capital was chosen as the centralised venue for all the remaining Group E matches after the qualifiers were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India’s performance, however, has gone south since then while Qatar, the group toppers, have come into Thursday match on a high. They beat Luxembourg (1-0) and Azerbaijan (2-1) and played out a 1-1 draw against Ireland in the international friendly matches in March. India are coming into this match after a demoralising 0-6 drubbing against the UAE in an international friendly in March.