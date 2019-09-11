Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, a watertight defence and Udanta: What worked for India against Qatar

After a 2-1 defeat against Oman just five days ago, not much was expected from the Blue Tigers as they headed to Doha to face heavyweights Qatar, who came to the contest after a 6-0 victory over Afghanistan. Ranked 41 places above India, Qatar started the match as overwhelming favorites, but India managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw.

The result came despite the absence of talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan. And it took all-round effort by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in front of the goal, with the support of a pragmatic back four, comprising of Sandesh Jhinghan, Adil Khan, Rowllin Borges, and Rahul Bheke.

Here are the key takeaways from the match:

Gurpreet – the beast

After a series of saves didn’t help India’s cause against Oman, Sandhu once again showed he was up to the task and emerged as India’s star. The hosts failed to find a way past the tall goalkeeper, as he made a string a saves to deny them.

He started with an early save against Tarek Salman’s low-range effort, by quickly putting his body behind the line of the ball. Opposition skipper Hassan Al-Haydos and Qatari goal machine Almoez Ali appeared lacklustre as the Indian goalkeeper confidently dealt with 14 goal-scoring opportunities created by the hosts in the first half.

Definitely a night to remember, the effort, the will and the guts shown by everyone in the team was truly inspiring. This result will help us to keep grow as a team and as a Nation. Thank You to all the @indianfootball fans who came to support us, you were our pillar of strength pic.twitter.com/eKvcQBZlJR — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) September 11, 2019

At the end of the match, Qatar acknowledged that Sandhu was the best player on the pitch. Qatar coach Felix Sanchez hailed the Indian goalkeeper for stealing what seemed like a certain three points before the game.

“Kudos to the Indian national team and the goalkeeper who did not allow us to get the three points,” said the 43-year-old Sanchez at the post-match press conference.

Impenetrable defence

After leaking two goals in the last nine minutes of the previous clash, the Indian defence looked like it had done its homework. The two centre-backs Jhingan and Adil dealt with every incoming cross, made sure that the quick legs of Almoez didn’t wreak havoc, and ensured the offside trap remained effective for 90 minutes.

Jhingan’s most crucial interception came in the 52nd minute after a ball squared in by Almoez was blocked by a sliding effort. Unable to find a way through the Indian defence, Qatar attempted long-range efforts and crosses that yielded no dividends.

Sahal Abdul Samad: The craftsman

After failing to find a place in the starting XI at Guwahati, plenty of questions were raised about Sahal Abdul Samad’s absence. With Kuruniyan and Chhetri out, it was clear that Samad would be an obvious choice in the midfield. The young midfielder from Kerala, who is more comfortable holding the ball and distributing it, had a different job this time. In Doha, he was required to defend more, but whenever he got an opportunity Samad showed off his passing and dribbling abilities.

Udanta Singh’s probing runs

India’s two strongest scoring chances cames thanks to right-winger Udanta Singh. The right-winger had Indians at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, and those at home, on the edge of their seats when he released a left-footed curler in the 81st minute.

Combining with Anirudh Thapa on the left flank, the Manipur-based player chipped a ball from the edge of the box, which nearly dipped into the top corner. Whenever India got the ball up front, Singh ensured there was pressure on the Qatari defenders, especially Tarek Salman.

In the end, despite a goalless stalemate, the celebrations seemed like India had defeated Doha. After over a month, India will now take on Bangladesh on October 15 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.