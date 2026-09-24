India vs Panama Live Football Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAN friendly match live?

IND vs PAN FIFA Friendly Football Match Live Streaming: The India football team will begin their highly anticipated friendlies against World Cup playing nations with Panama coming up first on Friday, followed by Brazil and Uruguay next month in Kolkata.
India, who withdrew from the ASEAN Cup to prioritize these friendlies, have said repeatedly that they will get a chance to gain experience from playing against the World Cup teams. India, ranked 138th in the world, will have a mountain to climb against a 44-ranked Panama side who have included 14 players from their 2026 World Cup squad.
When will India vs Panama match be played?
India vs Panama match will be played on September 25 at 7.30 PM IST.
At which venue will India vs Panama match be played?
India will play against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch India vs Panama match?
You can livestream the India vs Panama match on the SonyLiv app and website. The match will be telecast on TV on the Sony Sports network.
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts
Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martin Krug, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson
Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarias Londono, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert
Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez.