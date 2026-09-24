India vs Panama Live Football Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAN friendly match live?

India vs Panama Live Streaming: IND take on PAN in Bengaluru. (AIFF)

IND vs PAN FIFA Friendly Football Match Live Streaming: The India football team will begin their highly anticipated friendlies against World Cup playing nations with Panama coming up first on Friday, followed by Brazil and Uruguay next month in Kolkata.

India, who withdrew from the ASEAN Cup to prioritize these friendlies, have said repeatedly that they will get a chance to gain experience from playing against the World Cup teams. India, ranked 138th in the world, will have a mountain to climb against a 44-ranked Panama side who have included 14 players from their 2026 World Cup squad.

When and where to watch India vs Panama live?

When will India vs Panama match be played?