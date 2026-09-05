India vs Panama friendly rescheduled to September 25

India’s upcoming friendly match against Panama has been pushed up by a day to September 25, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday. The match was originally set to be held on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the venue remains unchanged, the date change comes due to the stadium itself being a major point in the Bengaluru Marathon which will be held on September 27, just a day after the match’s original date. The assembly point for the marathon is the nearby St Joseph’s Indian high school ground and the race starts from outside the Sree Kanteerava Stadium itself.