India vs Panama friendly rescheduled to September 25

India’s upcoming friendly match against Panama has been pushed up by a day to September 25, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday. The match was originally set to be held on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
While the venue remains unchanged, the date change comes due to the stadium itself being a major point in the Bengaluru Marathon which will be held on September 27, just a day after the match’s original date. The assembly point for the marathon is the nearby St Joseph’s Indian high school ground and the race starts from outside the Sree Kanteerava Stadium itself.
“The fixture remains part of the FIFA Men’s International Match Window, with the Blue Tigers set to face 44th-ranked Panama, who featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said the AIFF.
The match against Panama is one of three high-profile friendlies that India are set to host in the upcoming interational window. After the game against Panama, India host five-time champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time champions Uruguay on October 6, both at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
India announced a 26-member squad for the three matches on Saturday. “Jamil’s side will begin their preparatory camp on September 14 in Bengaluru. After the match against Panama, the Blue Tigers will travel to Kolkata on September 28 for their remaining two fixtures,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a press release.
The Uruguay and Panama matches were added to AIFF’s calendar after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise their friendly against Brazil, thus avoiding a scheduling clash that had made their participation in both competitions untenable.
India were invited to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup in June. Indonesia were named hosts, with India drawn alongside the hosts, Singapore and Malaysia. On 30 July, however, AIFF announced a friendly against Brazil, which will be played in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 3 October.