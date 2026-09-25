India vs Panama Live Score: IND surprise PAN with counters, good start for hosts

India vs Panama Football Match Live Score: India have fared well early in the first half. (PTI Photo)

India face Panama in a high-profile football friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is the first of three big friendlies that they play, with the next two being against five-time world champions Brazil and then against two-time world champions Uruguay. Both those matches will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

On paper, the game is a mismatch to say the least. India are ranked 138th in the world and only once in their history have they actually got close to playing in the World Cup. Panama, on the other hand, are placed 44th in the world and made quite a few waves with their performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Story continues below this ad Squads: India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ricky Shabong, Ashique Kuruniyan. Panama: Marcos Reyes; Blackman Rodolfo, Eduardo Gomez, Jones Edward, Davis Diaz, Jair Herrera; Victor Mullins, Rafael Díaz, Giovany Forcheney; Tomas Mena, Jimenez Ameth. Live Updates Sep 25, 2026 08:09 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 30 mins gone, India 0-0 Panama Unlike what is normally the case with water breaks, which are short and the broadcast never cuts away, Sony LIV is treating it as a World Cup-style hydration break replete with advertisements that cut out the first couple of seconds of resumption of play after the break. India had another big chance just before the drinks were brought out. Williams played the ball up to Ashique, who tried to find a way into the box, before approaching the by line on the left and taking a shot from a tight angle. It hit the side-netting. Sep 25, 2026 08:02 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 22 mins gone, India 0-0 Panama Ashique gets on his bike as India counter again, puts in a cross with Williams rushing into the box. However, a Panama defender gets to it first and it is cleared away. Panama are actually looking quite frazzled here. Do remember, India are ranked nearly 100 places below them in the FIFA rankings. Anything apart from a big win here will be seen as a embarassment for them back home. Wonder if that thought is starting to play tricks with their heads. Sep 25, 2026 07:55 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 18 mins gone, India 0-0 Panama Another chance for India! This comes thanks to some very good pressing from the Indian attacks. Vikram puts Victor Griffith under pressure, the ball goes lose and Williams takes the shot from outside the box from the left. It fizzes past the far post. Sep 25, 2026 07:51 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 13 mins gone, India 0-0 Panama Ryan Williams drives down the left and provokes a corner, sparking big roars from the crowd again, there is a significantly big chunk of the crowd right behind the goal that India are attacking. Williams sends it in, Bijoy, who is filling in for Sandesh Jhingan today in every way, including the 'big defender with a man-bun' department, goes for it with a towering header. Can't quite get the connection right. Sep 25, 2026 07:49 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 10 mins gone, IND 0-0 PAN Panama get a corner that is seen away by India, who then counter with pace down the left. It fizzles out when Aashique crosses the ball into the hands of the Panama goalkeeper. India, if it wasn't for their chronic problem with finishing attacks, could've been at least 1-0 up in these first 10 minutes, which itself is something no one would've expected. Good show from the hosts early on. Sep 25, 2026 07:45 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 8 mins gone, India 0-0 Panama A CHANCE FOR INDIA! No, really. Anwar Ali plays Aashique through on the left flank and he released Akash further forward. He cuts it in for Ryan Williams who, unbelievably, fails to take a shot from right in the centre of the box. That would've sent a few shockwaves. Sep 25, 2026 07:40 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: 4 mins gone, IND 0-0 PAN Big roar from the crowd when Aashique tried to make his way into the Panama box from the left but he was crowded out by red shirts. It will be interesting to see how Panama approach. They gained significant infamy during the World Cup for their tendency to just sit back and park the bus throughout the match. Now they face a team who are looking to do the same to them. Sep 25, 2026 07:37 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: KICK OFF! Here we go then, Panama attacking from right to left and they have most of the ball in the first two minutes, to no one's surprise ever. Both sides are in their home kits. Sep 25, 2026 07:36 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: Empty seats galore Bengaluru is one of those places that is all packed to the rafters for ISL games. ANd yet, we can see empty seats today. Well that is because the ticket prices for this match was several orders of magnitude higher than your average ISL match, or indeed any game that the Indian team plays. Sep 25, 2026 07:34 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: Sandhu is also the captain for the day Khalid Jamil has preferred to keep shifting the captain's armband between his senior players. Today, it's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who is wearing it. Sep 25, 2026 07:33 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: The teams India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ricky Shabong, Ashique Kuruniyan. Panama: Marcos Reyes; Blackman Rodolfo, Eduardo Gomez, Jones Edward, Davis Diaz, Jair Herrera; Victor Mullins, Rafael Díaz, Giovany Forcheney; Tomas Mena, Jimenez Ameth. Sep 25, 2026 07:32 PM IST India vs Panama LIVE: Hello and welcome! SO, here we are! Three matches against three big, big international teams, with the biggest of all being on October 3. But today, India face an opposition that recently made all kinds of waves in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is greeting the two sets of players. This wil be followed by the national anthems. Ahead of Brazil clash, India to face Panama in friendly match next month The All India Football Federation on Tuesday announced that the Indian team will play Panama in an international friendly on September 26. The fixture, whose venue is yet to be decided, falls just days ahead of the Blue Tigers historical match against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata. “The Indian senior men’s national team will host Panama in an international friendly match on Saturday, September 26, 2026, during the FIFA Men’s International Match Window. The venue for the fixture will be confirmed at a later date,” the AIFF said in a statement.

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