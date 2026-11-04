India vs Pakistan Football Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026: When, where to watch IND vs PAK match?

India begin their SAFF Championship 2026 defence with a depleted, second-string squad when they face Pakistan in the tournament opener at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Thursday.

With the senior side touring New Zealand for friendlies and ISL clubs reluctant to release players outside the FIFA window, only 18 players will be available to coach Naushad Moosa for the first game, with the remaining 10 joining once the international window opens on November 9.

The Blue Tigers, nine-time champions, are chasing a record-extending 10th title, while Pakistan, under former Peruvian international Nolberto Solano, arrive with improved form and Danish-born captain Abdullah Iqbal in their ranks.