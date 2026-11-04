India vs Pakistan Football Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026: When, where to watch IND vs PAK match?

India begin their SAFF Championship 2026 defence with a depleted, second-string squad when they face Pakistan in the tournament opener at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Thursday.
With the senior side touring New Zealand for friendlies and ISL clubs reluctant to release players outside the FIFA window, only 18 players will be available to coach Naushad Moosa for the first game, with the remaining 10 joining once the international window opens on November 9.
The Blue Tigers, nine-time champions, are chasing a record-extending 10th title, while Pakistan, under former Peruvian international Nolberto Solano, arrive with improved form and Danish-born captain Abdullah Iqbal in their ranks.
India have dominated this fixture historically, winning seven of their last ten meetings since 2000, including a 4-0 thrashing in the 2023 edition in Bengaluru where Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick. But with a second-string side taking the field, Thursday’s contest could be far closer than the record suggests.
IND vs PAK SAFF Cup Live Streaming Info:
When is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will be played on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
What time does the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match kick off?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match being played?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Where can I live stream the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match in India?
Indian viewers can watch the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match live on the VETO OTT platform (website and app),
Is there a television broadcast for the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the SAFF Championship in India.
Where can fans outside India watch the match?
In Bangladesh, T-Sports holds the television rights while Bongo has the digital streaming rights. In Pakistan, Myco has secured both broadcast and OTT rights.
India’s squad for SAFF Championship 2026:
Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey
Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat