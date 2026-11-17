India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final Live: IND take on PAK in summit clash. (X/AIFF)

India will look for their 10th SAFF Championship when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale on Tuesday. The two teams last faced off in the group stage, where India edged Pakistan 3-2. In that match, Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored a brace in the 14th and 20th minute while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third in the 32nd minute.

Pakistan would then claw their way back into the match with Najeeb Ullah striking in the 91st minute and Alamgir Ghazi adding another in the 94th minute. But time was up before they could add a third as India managed to win the opening encounter.

Story continues below this ad India reached the final after downing Pakistan, then the Maldives 1-0 in the group stage. They then defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinals. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to India and won 0-3 against the Maldives in the group stage and then upset Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinal. FOLLOW IND VS PAK SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL LIVE BELOW Live Updates Nov 17, 2026 08:10 PM IST More of combat bout than football There have been multiple tackles which were unnecessary and both teams are taking down opposition players like it's a MMA or wrestling bout. Currently, the game is seeing more stoppages than touches. 39' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 08:06 PM IST Chaos in Pakistan box Indian attackers fail to connect thrice with the shots before Ricky Shabong unleashes a volley but it is saved by the Pakistani goalkeeper. Easily, the best chance for the Indian team in the first half. 33' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 07:54 PM IST Pakistan is the better team. After the first 22 minutes, Pakistan is a better attacking team. They have created more clear-cut chances and have more shots on goal, along with more possession. The Indian defence and midfield is all over the place at the moment. 23' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 07:52 PM IST Abdullah's acrobatic attempt is saved Indian defence is barely holding on. Abdullah takes an acrobatic attempt but Arsh manages to keep it away. 20' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 07:50 PM IST Pakistan is creating good chances In the last five minutes, the Pakistan team has created better chances and almost has an opener. First, Indian goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh comes out to head the ball, but it falls to Ali Khan, and his shot is deflected. 17' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 07:43 PM IST Suhail had two chances Pretty interesting 10 minutes for both teams. While Pakistan prowled in the Indian box and won a corner but the better chances remained with Suhail Bhat. His first shot was wayward while the second chance was cleared in time by Pakistani defender Abdul Samad. 11' India 0-0 Pakistan Nov 17, 2026 07:22 PM IST Moosa confident of lifting the title Indian coach Naushad Moosa said the Indian team is starting with the same line up. "The boys showed the fight and grit in the group stage and we are confident of lifting the title." Nov 17, 2026 07:18 PM IST India leads H2H Indian men's football team heavily dominates the head-to-head record with 17 wins from the 30 meetings between the two teams at the senior level. However, this is the first time that the neighbours are playing each other in the SAFF Championships final. India vs Pakistan head-to-head record Played: 30 India: 17 Pakistan: 4 Draws: 9 Nov 17, 2026 07:11 PM IST Abdullah to lead Pakistan Pakistan Starting XI: Yousuf Butt (gk), Abdullah Iqbal (c), Mohib Ullah, Easah Suliman, Abdul Shahzad, Alamgir Ghazi, Muhammad Ali Khan, McKeal Abdullah, Junaid Shah, Haris Zeb, Adil Nabi Nov 17, 2026 07:10 PM IST India likely to play with Suhail up front The Indian starting lineup is out and it looks like that Suhail Bhat will play upfront with Kipgen, Vishnu, and Brison Fernandes forming the midfield trio behind him. The formation looks like 4-2-3-1 India's starting XI: Arsh Shaikh (GK), Sana Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Suhail Bhat, PV Vishnu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Sandip Mandi, Brison Fernandes. Nov 17, 2026 07:08 PM IST Pak coming on back of upset India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semis, while Pakistan upset the hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the other semis courtesy of an 86th-minute goal from Abdul Arshad. Nov 17, 2026 07:05 PM IST A busy day for Indian sports fan! It's been a busy day for the Indian fans across sports, with Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions being announced. MS Dhoni announcing his retirement from his playing role takes the headlines, as the veteran has called it a day after 17 years being the name synonymous with the tournament and Chennai Super Kings for all these years. You can follow the all IPL retentions and releases HERE Nov 17, 2026 07:02 PM IST It is India vs Pakistan time! Welcome to the less fancy India v Pakistan clash. The arch-rivals meet in the final of the SAFF Championships. Not exactly known for their footballing prowess, the neighbours played an entertaining match in the group stage, with Pakistan troubling India with two late goals. But India scraped to win 3-2. The India football team opened their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign with a 3-2 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. (Screengrab: X) Suhail Ahmad Bhat scores brace as India beat Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF Championship The India football team opened their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign with a 3-2 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored a brace in the 14th and 20th minute while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third in the 32nd minute. While India could not add to their tally in the second half, Pakistan rallied after the 90th minute to score twice, with Najeeb Ullah striking in the 91st minute and Alamgir Ghazi adding another in the 94th minute. If Shayak Dost had converted a penalty in the first half, Pakistan would have tied the game up, but the Blue Tigers escaped by the skin of their teeth.

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