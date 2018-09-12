India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: India 1-0 Pakistan in second half

India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: India play arch-rivals Pakistan. India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: India play arch-rivals Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: Arch-Rivals India and Pakistan are set to play each other after a gap of half a decade in the SAFF Championships semifinal in Dhaka on Wednesday. Defending champions India, under Stephen Constantine, will be aiming for their eigth title while Pakistan, who defeated Bhutan and Nepal to enter the semis, will go all out after returning to international football after three years. The U-23 Indian squad gave convincing performances against Sri Lanka and Maldives to reach the semis. Catch live score and updates of the SAFF Championships semifinals here: