India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: India 1-0 Pakistan in second half

India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: Arch-Rivals India and Pakistan are set to play each other after a gap of half a decade in the SAFF Championships semifinal in Dhaka on Wednesday. Defending champions India, under Stephen Constantine, will be aiming for their eigth title while Pakistan, who defeated Bhutan and Nepal to enter the semis, will go all out after returning to international football after three years. The U-23 Indian squad gave convincing performances against Sri Lanka and Maldives to reach the semis. Catch live score and updates of the SAFF Championships semifinals here:
Live Blog
India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF Championships semifinals Live Streaming: Indian football team head coach Stephen Constantine says the upcoming SAFF Cup semifinal against arch-rivals Pakistan will be "just another match". "We are aware of the contest. But that is nothing different. It's just another match. We can't let the occasion get over us and hopefully, we will beat them to advance to the final," Constantine said Monday. "Nepal have played some stupendous football and they have deservingly reached the semis. Hopefully, we get a win against Pakistan and face Nepal in the final," he maintained.
The only goalscorer in the match so far Manvir Singh commits a rash challenge to receive a yellow card.
GOAL! What a start to the second half for the Indian side as Manvir breaks the deadlock to give the blue shirts 1-0 lead. Ashique sprints down the flank and delivers a low ball for the striker who pokes it perfectly to open the scoring.
The second half of the semifinal between India and Pakistan is underway. Both sides looking to break the deadlock.
HALF-TIME! It has been a goalless first-half of the SAFF Championships semifinal. Flurry of Indian attacks at the beginnings, Pakistan come back later and go for some quick counter attacks. India bounce back but Pakistan defenders avert the danger till the half-time whistle.
An indirect free kick has been awarded to Pakistan inside the box after referee adjudges Sarthak to play a backpass which is collected by the Indian keeper Vishal. A tense moment for India is shooed away as Vishal makes a few crucial and brilliant saves.
India create three good chances in the last five minutes. Ashique takes a curler directed to Salam but his header is not directed well. He then sends one straight towards the goal post but the Pakistani keeper does well to keep the scoreline clear.
DRINKS BREAK
Manvir with another left-footed effort, a rather brave one, but a wasted opportunity. Both team slocked in 0-0 deadlock with 20 minutes into the game.
India attack through Vinit Rai, who has a long-range shot, tipped over the bar. The resulting corner is wasted. India keeping Pakistan's defence on their toes.
Good defence by Pakistan as they ward off danger by kicking the ball alway inside the box after Ashique builds up by passing it to Manvir. India immediately take possession of the ball and this time Manvir shoots straight from a distance at the Pakistani keeper, who manages to save.
Nikhil gets to the by line and sends low cross in that is booted out of touch by the Pakistani defence. On counter attack, Pakistan almost get the lead as Muhammad Riaz heads one goalwards with a free-kick but it goes wide.
India vs Pakistan SAFF Championships semfinals is now underway at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. The two teams fight for a spot in the final.
Match about to begin. Team India in blue
Warm up before the big game:
Remember how Sunil Chhetri's video appealing to fans to watch football went viral in India sometime back? Pakistan is going through something similar with their cricket team asking fans to go watch and support their side. Here are some of the videos:
Here is India's Starting XI:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championships match. Excitement is high as defending champions India are not just a step away from final but are playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal. It is a big game for Pakistan as well, who made their return to International football after three troubled years.