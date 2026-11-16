When and How to watch India vs Pakistan Football SAFF Championship Final 2026 Match live stream and telecast?

After defeating Pakistan in the group stage match, India will face their arch-rivals once again in the final of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday. India are gunning for their 10th title and third in a row, while Pakistan have reached the final for the first time.
Even with a second-string team, India look to be favourites with the Blue Tigers unbeaten in the tournament, having downed Pakistan, then the Maldives 1-0 in the group stage, after which they defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinals. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to India and won 0-3 against Maldives in the group stage and then upset Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinal.
IND vs PAK SAFF Championship Final Live Streaming Info:
When is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
What time does the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match kick off?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match being played?
The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Where can I live stream the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match in India?
Indian viewers can watch the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match live on the VETO OTT platform (website and app),
Is there a television broadcast for the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the SAFF Championship Final in India.
Where can fans outside India watch the match?
In Bangladesh, T-Sports holds the television rights while Bongo has the digital streaming rights. In Pakistan, Myco has secured both broadcast and OTT rights.
India’s squad for SAFF Championship 2026:
Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey
Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat