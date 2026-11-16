When and How to watch India vs Pakistan Football SAFF Championship Final 2026 Match live stream and telecast?

After defeating Pakistan in the group stage match, India will face their arch-rivals once again in the final of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday. India are gunning for their 10th title and third in a row, while Pakistan have reached the final for the first time.

Even with a second-string team, India look to be favourites with the Blue Tigers unbeaten in the tournament, having downed Pakistan, then the Maldives 1-0 in the group stage, after which they defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinals. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to India and won 0-3 against Maldives in the group stage and then upset Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinal.