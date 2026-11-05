India vs Pakistan Football Live Score: India are looking to win a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title. (Photo: AIFF Media)

The Indian football team begins its title defence of the SAFF Championship with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India are chasing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title this year and the campaign starts with the India vs Pakistan match.

India enter the tournament ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, while Pakistan are placed 197th. The two sides have met 29 times in senior internationals, with India winning 16 matches, Pakistan four and nine ending in draws. The two teams last faced each other at the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru, where India registered a 4-0 victory with Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick. India had gone on to win that title.

Story continues below this ad “We are going to face a different Pakistan team compared to the one we faced in the last SAFF Championship, and we are definitely prepared for that,” India head coach Naushad Moosa said. We would certainly like to win the match. I don’t think there is any particular pressure. Rather, it is about having the motivation to give our best and put everything on the pitch. Hopefully, we can come away with a good result,” he said at the pre-tournament press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday. Scroll down for the football live score from the India vs Pakistan match at the SAFF Championship 2026 Live Updates Nov 5, 2026 03:04 PM IST India vs Pakistan Football Live: First chance Three minutes in and India have their first chance! India have started off well so far. Kipgen gets the ball at the edge of the Pakistan box, and puts his foot through the ball, which balloons into the sky! After 3 minutes, IND 0-0 PAK Nov 5, 2026 03:02 PM IST India vs Pakistan Football Live: Kickoff! India in blue, Pakistan in green as expected. The national anthems are done. And we have kickoff in Dhaka! Nov 5, 2026 03:01 PM IST India vs Pakistan Football Live: Team line ups Here are the team line-ups. Some debutants for India here: Nov 5, 2026 02:52 PM IST NAMASTE Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan game from the SAFF Championship. The Indian football team is the defending champion, chasing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title this year India vs Pakistan Football Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026 India take on Pakistan in the 2026 SAFF Championship opener. (FILE - Reuters) India begin their SAFF Championship 2026 defence with a depleted, second-string squad when they face Pakistan in the tournament opener at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Thursday. With the senior side touring New Zealand for friendlies and ISL clubs reluctant to release players outside the FIFA window, only 18 players will be available to coach Naushad Moosa for the first game, with the remaining 10 joining once the international window opens on November 9. The Blue Tigers, nine-time champions, are chasing a record-extending 10th title, while Pakistan, under former Peruvian international Nolberto Solano, arrive with improved form and Danish-born captain Abdullah Iqbal in their ranks. READ MORE

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