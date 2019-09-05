India vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Sahal Samad, Chhangte, Vinit Rai benched

India vs Oman Football World Cup Qualifier Live Score: India are starting off their campaign to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Thursday, with a match against Oman. India (103) have been drawn with Qatar (62) Oman (87), Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (182) in the second stage of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.
While India have fielded very different sides and had inconsistent results in the five matches they have played since new coach Igor Stimac took over, Oman beat Yemen 1-0 in a friendly last Wednesday in an exhibition tie. India and Oman faced each other in the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup as well, with India losing both games.
Kick off
The match begins. India start off proceedings with an attempted short-passing move but lose the ball. Oman try a long ball to the left flank, which the winger cannot reach. We're off in Guwahati!
Anthems
The anthems ring out at the Indira Gandhi stadium. First the visiting team's. Then the Indian national anthem. Referees shake hands with the two captains as the final formalities are being completed before the whistle rings out.
Oman XI
Oman's starting XI: Faiyz (GK), Raed, Abdulaziz, Saad, Al Mahaijri, Al Mandhar, Al Busaidi, Al Musallami, Salaah, Al Gheilani, Harib
Meanwhile, Indian fans in Guwahati unfurl a giant tifo of Talimeren Ao, India's first Olympic captain.
Minutes left before match begins
We are less than 10 minutes from live action.
India Playing XI:
Here is how India are lining up for this vital fixture: Gurpreet, Bheke, Subhasish, Jhingan, Adil, Borges, Brandon, Thapa, Kuruniyan, Chhetri, Udanta.
Stimac has gone the prgamatic way, with a 3-man midfield of Borges, Brandon and Thapa possibly forming the bulk of the midfield. Kuruniyan, who showed immense promise in the Asian Cup earlier this year, and Udanta can be expected to line up on the flanks, with Chhetri the lone striker. Another interesting selection is that of Adil. Senior pro Anas, who Stimac convinced to come back from retirement, and Narender, the CB who Stimac handed a debut to earlier this year, are both on the bench, with Adil preffered as Jhingan's defensive partner.
Hello and welcome
How far a road is the FIFA World Cup 2022 for India? We shall get a fair idea in the next 90 minutes or so. Today's match against Oman will be a litmus test for Igor Stimac's Blue Tigers. India (103) have been drawn with Qatar (62) Oman (87), Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (182) in the second stage of these Asian World Cup qualifiers. Therefore, a favourable result against Oman is vital if India are to dream big.