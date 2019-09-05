India vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Sahal Samad, Chhangte, Vinit Rai benched

India vs Oman Football World Cup Qualifier Live Score: India are starting off their campaign to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Thursday, with a match against Oman. India (103) have been drawn with Qatar (62) Oman (87), Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (182) in the second stage of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

While India have fielded very different sides and had inconsistent results in the five matches they have played since new coach Igor Stimac took over, Oman beat Yemen 1-0 in a friendly last Wednesday in an exhibition tie. India and Oman faced each other in the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup as well, with India losing both games.