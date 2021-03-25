India vs Oman Football Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs OMA?

India vs Oman Football Live Score Streaming: A Sunil Chhetri-less India will face a more fancied Oman in its first international match in more than a year in Dubai on Thursday.

But the side with an average age of just over 24 is raring to go in its first international match after November 2019 and many of them have done well in the recent Indian Super League for their respective franchises.

Head coach Igor Stimac has said that the youngsters will be given ample chances to prove themselves and they should play free and fearless football.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman is on Thursday, March 24, 2021.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will be played at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will broadcast on Eurosport HD in India.

Where can the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman be live-streamed?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman can be streamed live on Jio TV..