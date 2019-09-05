FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming, India vs Oman Football Live Score: Where to watch India vs Oman

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming, India vs Oman Football Match Live Score: India will play Oman to start off their qualification bid for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup on Thursday.

Igor Stimac’s India will have their fingers crossed going into the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This is the toughest test for Stimac ever since his appointment in May.

Two days after the conclusion of Intercontinental Cup, India (103) were drawn into Group E of the Asian qualifiers on July 17. Pitted along with continental heavyweights like Qatar (62) and Oman (87), and Afghanistan (149) and neighbour Bangladesh (182), the Blue Tigers will look to enforce their new “brand of football”.

“Realistically, Qatar and Oman are the favourites in our group. We had never won an official match against either of them. So it’s not going to be easy at all. In Guwahati we are going to give everything on the pitch, aiming to win it,” Stimac said at a press conference before the match.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Oman will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.