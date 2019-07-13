India vs North Korea Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Nine changes in India starting XI

India vs North Korea Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: India have made nine changes to their starting XI in their second match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 vs North Korea at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday evening. India suffered a 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan in their opening match of the tournament on July 7. Sunil Chhetri had scored a brace to get India two goals ahead before the Blue Tigers conceded four goals to lose the match.
India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the four teams playing this tournament. Syria are the highest ranked side, sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings, while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd. The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.
India starting XI: Amrinder Singh; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges; Manvir Singh, Jobby Justin; Sunil Chhetri
We're off
Ahmedabad roars as the Blue Tigers get us underway. First opening of the match found by Manvir down the right flank. Jobby Justin was waiting in the middle as the crowd egged on Manvir to make the pass. The pass was misdirected though.
Anthems ring out
The anthems are playing inside the stadium. First North Korea's, then India's. India have never beaten North Korea in a FIFA friendly before. They need to create history, therefore, if they are resurrect their campaign today.
North Korea are lining up in a 4-4-2 formation. Here is how their team looks: Antae Song (GK), Kim Chol Bom, Ri Yong Chol, Han Thae Hyok, Jang Kuk Chol; Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Il, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song; Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin
10 minutes from kick-off
India will be playing in blue today. Remember, a defeat for either team today spells curtains for their campaigns. Syria and Tajikistan will automatically go through to the final, to be played on July 19. The AEK stadium in Ahmedabad is buzzing in readiness. Good to see a big crowd in for this one.
Dressing room scenes
We are less than half hour from kick-off.
Jobby Justin named in starting XI
Jobby Justin being named in the starting XI is a special moment for the lad. Came on in the last few minutes of the Tajikistan match to make his debut. This is the first time he will be stepping on to the pitch as one of the starting XI. He made a huge impact for East Bengal last season in the I-League.
Nine changes in starting XI
Stimac makes wholesale changes to the starting XI from the last match.
IN: Amrinder, Kotal, Jhingan, Bose, Jerry L, Brandon, Rowllin, Manvir, Jobby
OUT: Gurpreet, Gahlot, Adil, Bheke, Mandar, Thapa, Sahal, Udanta, Chhangte
Lineup is out
Jhingan returns to the heart of India's defence. We also line up with three players in advanced positions - Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin and Manvir Singh. Will be interesting to see how the three connect with each other.
On on!
“The whole team is focused on the match against DPR Korea. What’s done is done and we are not thinking about the loss to Tajikistan. We have been working hard so as to not repeat the mistakes we made. We want to play better,” says young midfielder Amarjit Singh.
Leaky Indian defence
Adil Khan and debutant Narender Gahlot, who manned the central defence, were found wanting on many occasions vs Tajikistan, while wing backs Rahul Bheke and Mandar Rao Desai also struggled. Most of Tajikistan's attacks came from the right side through Bheke. The Indian back-four committed mistake after mistakes in the second half but to be fair to them, all of them were an inexperienced lot at the international stage. Gahlot and Desai debuted for India in that match while Adil and Bheke were just a few matches old. Senior player and defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan did not play as he had a minor niggle. He is expected to marshall the Indian defence today.
India look to get campaign back on track
Igor Stimac's men will look to come back from their defeat against Tajikistan in their first match with a more dominating performance against North Korea. Incidentally, Syria, the highest ranked team in the competition, also lost to Tajikistan. So this competition is still wide open in terms of which two teams will finish in the top two spots.