India vs North Korea Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Nine changes in India starting XI

India vs North Korea Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Live Streaming: India have made nine changes to their starting XI in their second match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 vs North Korea at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday evening. India suffered a 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan in their opening match of the tournament on July 7. Sunil Chhetri had scored a brace to get India two goals ahead before the Blue Tigers conceded four goals to lose the match.

India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the four teams playing this tournament. Syria are the highest ranked side, sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings, while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd. The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

India starting XI: Amrinder Singh; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges; Manvir Singh, Jobby Justin; Sunil Chhetri