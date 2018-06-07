New Zealand beat India 2-1: Match highlights

The Indian defence was split wide open by the marauding runs made by the New Zealand wingers and, if it wasn’t for the All Whites’ astonishingly poor finishing, this would have been a bit of a humiliation for India. They got the one goal because the New Zealand keeper making the kind of blunder that would remind you of Loris Karius, Karim Benzema, Liverpool, Real Madrid and the Champions League final. But that is where similarities between the two matches end. There were a lot of fouls and scrappy moments in this match and India would hope that they can avoid a result like this if and when the two sides face each other again in the final.
India 1-2 New Zealand: Match highlights
Sunil Chhetri's plea seems to be having a rolling effect. After India played Kenya in front of a capacity crowd, tickets for the match against New Zealand was sold out 24 hours before kick off, according to some reports. The video and its response kicked off a debate on why Indian football fails to attract fans to the stadium. But, for the Indian team, their performance in this tournament so far would be encouraging. The chief purpose of this tournament is to aid in preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. With India's place in the final all but confirmed, there is a good chance that Stephen Constantine might choose to rest some of his regular starters and give others a run.
If India had won this match they would have been through to the final but since they have lost, there is some real number crunching to do. At the end of it all, don't worry, India are through to the final and will face New Zealand once again, unless Kenya beat Chinese Taipei by a big margin tomorrow that is.
New Zealand clearly the better team throughout the match and the scoreline reflects that. India never really had any chances to score and the one time they did was because the All Whites goalkeeper gifted it to them. New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh clearly stole the show, putting in cross after dangerous cross and running the Indian defence ragged.
Sunil Chhetri floats a free kick into the box, the keeper unable to fist it away, Udanta puts the ball back in, Jhingan trying to get there but New Zealand clear the danger.
Jeje with a big chance but he sends it flying over the bar. Collects the ball inside the box right side of goal, cuts in and hits it, the keeper seemed unbalanced but Jeje has hit it all the way to Gateway of India.
Just as it looked like the two sides are happy with the result. Gulley with a cheeky pass to Dyer and he slots it past Amrinder and into goal. India's tired defence caught napping there.
Sarpreet Singh with a shot from donkey's distance and it goes flying over the bar. It seems the two sides have somewhat settled for the 1-1 draw.
Jeje receives a pass from Thapa just inside the box, he can't get past the New Zealand defender marking him. New Zealand counter and it is stopped when Halder fouls Ingham.
Dyer charges down the left, into the box and runs all the way to the byline, he cuts back and somehow, New Zealand are unable to score from the situation. Borges concedes a corner that comes to nothing.
Sandesh Jhingan comes on for mysterious reasons. He has been dealing with a niggle and what point there is in making him play the last 15 minutes instead of the final tomorrow, only Constantine knows. Meanwhile, Chhetri lays it off for Jeje who takes the shot from a rather ridiculous angle and distance, easily collected by the New Zealand keeper.
Chhetri with a cross from the right and it seems to be on its way to Jeje. But Mitchell slides in and makes the perfect interception to wade out the danger.
India win a free kick on the right flank, Chhetri swings it in and India are unable to get it past the New Zealand defence.
Anirudh Thapa with a shot from donkeys distance and it soars above the bar. The game has become very concentrated in the midfield after the manic sequence of play between the 45th and 50th minute.
India concede a foul just outside the box and Sarpreet Singh clatters the ball onto the wall. Moments later, Sarpreet provides a cross but there is no New Zealand player who can get at the end of it.
Well that lead didn't last more than a minute, De Jong slots it home. India in sixes and sevens, completely losing any defensive structure they had as De Jong simply runs through the defence into the box and slots it home.
Woud clatters the ball on Chhetri's leg somehow and it rolls into goal. That was a regular pass from the New Zealand full back to the keeper, Woud looks to pass it low to one of the centre-backs, Chhetri's foot gets in the way and the ball rebounds into goal. Woud has had a rather horrid day in office. He has rarely been brought into action and has already been guilty of two fumbles, one of which has led to a goal.
Immense pressure from the All Whites in the final stages of that first half and the only reason they are not ahead by a goal or two is because of their woeful finishing. India have rarely got the New Zealand keeper into play and when they did, he almost fumbled and messed up a simple collection. It has been tough for the Blue Tigers, but these guys don't seem to mind any of that.
Sapreet Singh fouled by Rowllin Borges around 20 yards outside the box. He takes the shot, hits the wall, he gets another chance and hits the wall again. Referee blows the whistle at the end of that passage of play.
Cross comes in from the left and finds Balwant just inside the box, he chests into the path of Sunil Chhetri who is rushing into the box. The Indian captain takes the shot and it floats above the post. Big chance there for India. Subhasish got a yellow card before that because of a rather dangerous challenge on Myer Bevan.
Couple of good chances for New Zealand. The first comes from well-placed corner that is headed goalwards. Amrinder does well to get down and make the save and Borges comes in to clear the danger in the nick of time. The second was from a free kick that gor in behind the Indian defence but the ball is headed straight to Amrinder.
New Zealand make a precise cross into the box for the thousandth time and the man in the box misses the header for the thousandth time. Sarpreet SIngh the man who misses it this time.
New Zealand get a corner that is very poorly taken and even more poorly cleared by India. New Zealand skipper Howieson picks it up and whips in a shot from around 30 yards out and Amrinder somehow holds on.
A bizarre run of play at the end of which India appeal for a penalty. Woud fails to collect a regular Indian long ball booted into the box and Chhetri tries to gain control, Woud seems to get his hands on the ball again and then it slips out and Chhetri tries to take it back. It all looks pretty sloppy and at the end of it all, Chhetri is sitting on the ground and Woud has the ball in his hand. The crowd is screaming for a penalty but nothing doing says the referee.
The New Zealand goalkeeper gets his first real task of the match when he has to run out and catch an Indian free kick that has been floated in. The commentators struggle to pronounce his name, we'll just call him Woud.
Narayan Das gets a yellow card for a very cynical challenge on Ingham. New Zealand keep possession of the ball and eventually whip in a shot from around 25 yards out and Amrinder collects it easily enough.
Another foul, this time on Balwant. Chhetri later complains about a handball by New Zealand inside the box but the referee is not interested. Bevan later remonstrates after not getting a throw in. It's all getting a bit heated down there and we are not even past the first 15 minutes.
Ashique Kuruniyan with marauding run down the left flank, and ends up hitting the ball blindly straight to the New Zealand keeper. He is then the victim of a cynical challenge by Ingham who then pulls him up from the ground by the collar of his shirt. All very unpleasant and Ingham gets a yellow.
A Kiwi shot from outside the box and Amrinder palms it back into the box, thankfully it lands on an Indian foot and the danger is cleared. Seven changes have been made by Constantine today to the squad that played Kenya.
Jeje starts on the benchIndia: Amrinder Singh; Subhashish Bose, Salam Ranjan, Anirudh Thapa, Mohamed Rafique, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri (c), Rowllin Borges, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Ashique KuruniyanSubs: Vishal Kaith, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alen Deory, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Udanta Singh, Pronoy Halder, Laldanmawia Ralte, Holicharan Narzary, Anas Edathodika, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
New Zealand: Michael Woud; Samuel Brotherton, Timothy John Payne, Cameron Howieson, Jai Ingham, Justin Gulley, Andre de Jong, Myer Bevan, Liberato Cacace, Sarpreet SinghSubs: Maxime Crocombe, Moses Dyer, Henry Cameron, Alex Rufer, Noah Billingsley, Nikola Tzanev, Clayton Lewis, Dane Ingham, Matthew Ridenton, Thomas Doyle, Adam Thomas Mitchell
Sunil Chhetri's 100th match was celebrated in a way few football matches in India are. The stadium, or at least the seats that were available to the ticket-buyers, was packed to the hilt and India flags could be seen everywhere. There were fans mocking those supporting European clubs over the Indian football and others holding up banners that screamed: "THANKS A TON CHHETRI." We have now come to the final match of the group stage of the tournaments and India need to concede at least eight goals in this match and Kenya need to score at least the same amount of goals without conceding any in their match against Chinese Taipei, for the hosts to fall out of contention for the final. That seems slightly unlikely and so there is a very good chance that Stephen Constantine may rest some of his regular starters. If he does play today, this will be striker Jeje Lalpekhlua's 50th appearance for the country.