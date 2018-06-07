New Zealand beat India 2-1: Match highlights

Mumbai: Indian football team before the start of the match against Kenya during the Hero Intercontinental football Cup, in Mumbai on Monday, June 04, 2018. (Source: PTI)

Sunil Chhetri's plea seems to be having a rolling effect. After India played Kenya in front of a capacity crowd, tickets for the match against New Zealand was sold out 24 hours before kick off, according to some reports. The video and its response kicked off a debate on why Indian football fails to attract fans to the stadium. But, for the Indian team, their performance in this tournament so far would be encouraging. The chief purpose of this tournament is to aid in preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. With India's place in the final all but confirmed, there is a good chance that Stephen Constantine might choose to rest some of his regular starters and give others a run.