India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, IND vs NZ Live Football Streaming Online: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2018 IND vs NZ Match Live

India vs New Zealand Live Football Streaming, IND vs NZ Live Match Streaming Online: India will face New Zealand in their third game of the Intercontinental Cup 2018 in Mumbai. After beating Chinese Taipei 5-0 and Kenya 3-0 in their first two games, respectively, India will be high on confidence and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the third game. With two wins, India have already sealed a spot in the final. Sunil Chhetri, who played his 100th cap for India against Kenya, has been in tremendous form. He scored a hat-trick against Taipei and then scored twice against Kenya. He will be the key player for India against New Zealand. Here are the details of India vs New Zealand Football Match from Intercontinental Cup 2018 with India vs New Zealand Live Streaming.

When is India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be played on Thursday, June 7, 2018. This will be the fifth match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018.

Where is India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time does India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match begin?

India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match begins at 8:00 PM IST. This will be the third game of the tournament for both teams.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs New Zealand, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Alen Deory

New Zealand Squad: Patrick Matasi, Timothy Odhiambo, Byrne Omondi, Jockins Atudo, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Ouma, Michael Kibwage, Johnstone Omurwa, Bolton Omwenga, Chrispin Oduor, Miheso Clifton, Kenneth Muguna, Duncan Otieno, Patillah Omotto, Vincent Wasambo, Ovella Ochieng, Timothy Otieno, Pistone Mutamba, John Makwatta

