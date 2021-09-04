India vs Nepal, International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Nepal, International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: After Thursday’s 1-1 stalemate, India will take on their neighbours Nepal in the second international friendly at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

India, who returned to international action for the first time since June earlier this week, relied on midfielder Anirudh Thapa to save them the blushes against Nepal in the first friendly. After going down to Anjan Bista’s goal, the Blue Tigers fought back to a 1-1 draw. With the SAFF Championship just around the corner, Igor Stimac’s men would aim to notch up a win in the second friendly to build some momentum going into the tournament.

Where will the India vs Nepal friendly match take place?

The India vs Nepal friendly match will take place at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

When will the India vs Nepal friendly match kick-off?

The India vs Nepal friendly match will kick off at 4:45 PM IST on Sunday, September 5.

Where will the India vs Nepal friendly match be live broadcasted?

The India vs Nepal friendly match has no live telecast unfortunately.

Where will the India vs Nepal friendly match be live-streamed online?

The India vs Nepal friendly match will be live-streamed on Indian Football Team’s official Facebook page.

India Squad: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary

Nepal Squad: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang, Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama